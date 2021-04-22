Digital Marketing: how to sell more in the pandemic?

Digital Marketing: The pandemic completely changed people’s habits, even when shopping. If leaving home to go to physical stores was something of everyday life, now it’s not like that anymore. Measures to prevent the contagion of covid-19 impose restrictions on the operation of businesses, leaving traders worried. Digital marketing can be a good and strategic way to continue selling in the midst of the crisis!

Before social isolation, the internet was already very present in the lives of Brazilians. With quarantine, this became even stronger and necessary in everyday life. There was an increase of 40% to 50% in the use of the internet in Brazil during the pandemic period, according to the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel).

With more people connected, it is clear the importance of companies from the most varied segments being in the digital!

Internet: the new consumer mall

The street names of the stores gave way to the address of the website or social networks. The opening and closing times of the store no longer exist online, where the consumer is the one who chooses when he wants to buy. Comparing prices is much easier, in seconds you leave one store and enter another. Going out to buy? Now just get your cell phone or computer!

A mall that may seem strange to some, but it is the current reality. If you are not already in that shopping center, it is time to fix the store, or better, make a good website optimization and invest in digital marketing strategies.

E-commerce has been growing recently, but the pandemic was responsible for a marked acceleration. In Brazil, e-commerce grew 41% in 2020, having a turnover of R $ 87.4 billion, according to data from the Webshoppers report made by Ebit | Nielsen and Bexs Bank. This opinion also shows that the responsible for a large part of online sales were department stores (84.3%).

Investing in digital marketing strategies like ads on google, having a good position in organic search and presence on social networks is very important to sell more in the pandemic. Also according to the survey, 13 million Brazilians started shopping online in the pandemic. Of this total, 80% said they would buy again.

Only these data already show that digital marketing has grown in times of coronavirus and that the trend is to expand even more!

Best digital marketing strategies to invest

There are many strategies in digital marketing, all of which are aimed at increasing the visibility of the company and the chances of selling. For Alex Pinhol, CEO and founder of the digital marketing agency Webfoco, the first step in sales success is to find out who your customers are. “Based on all the information about the target audience, you can personalize the communication of the ads, landing page, website or e-commerce,” he says.

Among the main strategies are SEO and Google Ads.

IF THE

When you want to buy something, regardless of what it is, you look on Google, right? Your potential customers too! However, it is necessary to be aware of an important detail: it is not enough to be in the largest search engine, it is necessary to occupy the top positions in Google. After all, people don’t have time, so they just click on the sites that are at the top of the results!

That is the big question of SEO. The objective of the digital marketing strategy is to make websites considered the best by Google’s algorithms, appearing first in search results. In this case, we are talking about organic search.

Therefore, extensive and strategic SEO consultancy work is needed to achieve the best results. As sites do not pay to occupy positions on Google, it is the search engine robots that make the selection of those that best fit what the user is looking for. Optimized content, corrections of technological problems and authority are the main pillars of the strategy.

Google Ads

Google Ads are ads on Google, that is, the site pays to appear as ads on search pages. This digital marketing strategy is also very efficient for companies that want to sell more in the pandemic.

Among the positives of campaigns on Google, we mention the power of segmentation. In this strategy, it is possible to target the ads only to people who are more likely to buy your product, generating better results.

The CEO of Webfoco believes that segmentation is very important in digital marketing. “Non-segmentation in digital marketing is like going blindfolded, trying to cross a city that you don’t even know. Segmentation is one of the most important points for a campaign to work, because you will know who will be searching and from where ”, explained Pinhol.