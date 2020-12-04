Digital Currency Confession from Citigroup’s CEO

One of the institutional investors, CEO of Citigroup, one of the world’s largest financial institutions, made an important statement about central bank digital currencies at an event he attended today. Michael Corbat, CEO of Citigroup, which has a total assets of almost $ 2 trillion, admitted that they have helped many governments around the world develop their digital currencies.

Citigroup helps countries develop digital money

Corbat described central bank-backed digital currencies, known as CBDCs, as an inevitable development for the future of the financial sector, adding:

“We are working with some governments around the world to produce and commercialize their own digital currencies.”

Corbat did not explain exactly which countries they helped. However, it can be said that interest in central bank supported digital currencies has peaked worldwide, especially in the last 2 years. This increase shows that Corbat and Citigroup could have helped any country in the world.

China leads the digital money race

The digital currency fever started by China has spread all over the world and it seems like a race has started on this issue. China has already passed the trial phase for the digital yuan study. Today, it is revealed that the Chinese city of Suzhou will draw $ 3 million for digital yuan trials. It is emphasized that the USA is very behind in digital money and digital dollar. Many leading institutions and officials, as well as JPMorgan economists, made similar statements.

The famous CEO stated in the continuation of his statement that crypto currencies also have a role to play in the “CBDC era”. Although Corbat did not make a clear comment about Bitcoin, he made an interesting statement about cryptocurrencies:

“Some of these currencies will continue to be alternatives and different sources of payment for people to use.”

In the continuation of his statement above, Corbat also hinted that people may continue to use stablecoins as cryptocurrencies, referring to stablecoins.



