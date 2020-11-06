Digital bank offers 83 vacancies with its main office

The digital bank will bank, a fintech present in all regions of the North and Northeast, where its largest customer base is located, is recruiting professionals to fill 83 job vacancies in several areas. The good news is that most opportunities are for remote work, and some jobs do not require higher education.

The selection process will take place entirely digitally, and the objective is to allow candidates from all regions of Brazil to be selected. The bank, which has already hired 100 professionals from different locations during the pandemic, expects to reach the end of the year with a base of 500 employees.

Will bank’s CEO Felipe Felix explained to Exame magazine that the search for employees in all regions of the country is a strategy of the company to be able to “develop products and services adapted to the realities of each place”.

Regarding the profile of future “willers”, the people and culture director Marília Amendola explains that the company’s personnel policy follows the bank’s democratic line of values: inclusion, equal opportunities, transparency, autonomy and respect.

How will the interviews be?

Thus, Amendola points out, personal experiences and even self-teaching are often more important than the diploma. Therefore, in the interviews, the bank will prioritize people who express themselves well, have the capacity to mediate conflicts and like to propose improvements to the products and services that they use.

Will bank is offering opportunities for professionals in the following areas: legal, administrative, auditing, data analysis and engineering, product development and consumer experience, among others. Positions such as consumer relations and agilist do not require a diploma.

For those who prefer to work in person, the company offers the option of working in its offices in São Paulo and Vitória. The bank started operations last October and focuses on classes C, D and E.

Interested parties can apply through the Gupy website.



