Digio announces daily income on digital account

At the end of the last month of July, TudoCelular announced first hand the integration of Digio’s virtual credit card with Google Pay, for an approach-based payment feature. Now, bantech has announced a new feature to digioConta’s customers.

As of this Wednesday (5), the company’s digital account will offer 100% return on the CDI. In other words, all the money you put into the tool will automatically yield every working day, at a rate similar to the Selic – that is, above savings.

DigioConta also offers the possibility to pay any bank slip and agreement for the financial service, such as water, electricity, telephone and tax bills.

“DigioConta allows you to control spending in a simple and intuitive way and now provides a complete payment service and a return on the amount deposited in the account.”

Carlos Giovane Neves

Digio CEO

In addition, the company also announced a new feature that will be available soon: pay portability for digioConta. However, the date on which the appeal was released was not disclosed.

DigioConta can be opened entirely digitally, using the bantech application. Download links are available on the card below the text.



