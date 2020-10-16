Digimon Survive is delayed until 2021; official statement

The Bandai Namco title will not see the light of day on the market in 2020, as planned, for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch. They explain the reasons.

Digimon Survive will not be released in 2020. Bandai Namco and the developer Witchcraft have confirmed the delay of the expected title to the year 2021. After several attempts to meet the objective of being able to offer this new iteration of the series, this time under the SRPG genre, Finally, they will not be able to arrive on time and they now specify that the new launch window will be specified as of spring 2021.

“The Digimon Survive team would like to thank fans around the world for their continued support during development; especially in these difficult times ”, begins saying the producer, Kazumasa Habo, in a statement. “We originally planned to release Digimon Survive in 2020, but the events that are taking place in the world today have turned our development times around and we had to make the difficult decision to postpone the launch of Digimon Survive to 2021,” he continues. .

And he adds: “We thank everyone for your patience as we continue to create a fun and addictive tactical RPG game experience accompanied by a memorable story for all Digimon fans,” they promise, ensuring that it will be in spring when we have more news.



