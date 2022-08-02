Digimon Survive: How to make friends with Sanglupmon

With so many great options to choose from, building the best team in Digimon Survive can be incredibly challenging. Part 6 of the game makes life even more difficult for players in this regard, as a number of new digimons suddenly become available. However, one of the first digimons that players are likely to encounter is actually the familiar face of Sangloupmon, whom players should recognize as the first digivolution of Drakmon.

Although some Digimon Survive players may reject it for this very reason, friendship with another sangloupmon can give players many great benefits, such as starting battles with their most powerful forms and not having to sacrifice SP just to maintain them. With that in mind, learning Sangloupmon’s best answers and making friends with him is far from a bad idea.

How to make friends with Sangloopmon in Digimon Survive

Making friends with a digimon in Digimon Survive is a relatively simple process that begins with a conversation with a digimon in a free battle or a clash with a shadow. Players will then need to answer three questions or statements, with points awarded or deducted for each answer they give. If the players have three or more points at the end of the conversation, they will have the opportunity to ask Digimon to become their friend or request an item from him.

Sangloupmon uses the same set of questions and statements as Cyclonemon, but its preferred answers and overall layout couldn’t be much more different. Sanglupmon needs to show that people are worthy of his respect and that there is something to be gained from friendship, despite his lone wolf behavior. Players should keep this in mind when trying to make friends with Sangloopmon, however, if they run into problems, they can just look at the table below to find all the best Sangloopmon answers.

Question/Statement The best answer is a lower being, give up, and you can still live! People are no worse! Those whose position fluctuates only from words do not matter much. It never happened to me. It’s hard to believe that there are monsters that coexist with humans… Friends, help your friends! What expression would you call your favorite? Steady progress. Higher beings cannot be understood by others. But that doesn’t mean I’m lonely or anything like that. A lone wolf, right? Do you like the moon? The sight of the full moon is so touching, isn’t it? Does it remind you of you? Some things in this world cannot be turned around… Do you understand what I’m talking about? There is no such thing!

Where to find Sanglupmon in Digimon Survive

As mentioned above, Sangloopmon is the first evolution of Drakmon, which means that players will get access to it for the first time during the battle with Arukenimon in Part 3. However, those who hope to make friends with their own Sangloopmon will have to wait until the beginning of Part 6. where Sangloopmon will start appearing in random shadow encounters. Soon after, players will be able to face him in Free Battles, and will receive a Large Bandage if they request an item from him instead of asking to become friends.

Digimon Survive is available on PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC.