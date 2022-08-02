Digimon Survive: How to make friends with Icelemon

The further they dive into the game, the more Digimon Survive players will have a choice when it comes to the composition of their teams. By the middle of the game, they will have access to about 50 different Digimons, including the proud and fair IceLeomon. As they will soon find out, this is one of the best all-rounders in the game, especially compared to some of the other digimons available in Part 6.

The animal digimon has decent characteristics in all directions, as well as powerful attacks, above-average defense and a reliable path of development for those who like to plan for the future. However, in order to make friends with IceLeomon, Digimon Survive players will first need to find out the best answers to his questions and statements, which will be covered in this guide.

How to make friends with IceLeomon in Digimon Survive

As with any other digimon in Digimon Survive, the first step to recruiting IceLeomon is to talk to him in battle. This will result in him asking three questions, and players will earn points depending on how well they answer them. IceLeomon’s best answers will earn players two points, while three or more points are needed by the end of the conversation to get a chance to become his friend.

IceLeomon has the same set of questions and statements as Garudamon, and many of his preferred answers are also identical. This is because both digimons are against violence and respond well to players who advocate doing the right thing. In fact, their only real difference concerns their views on people, and IceLeomon is happy to take their word for it, and does not want them to earn his trust, as Garudamon does. Keeping these things in mind, players will be able to make friends with IceLeomon, just like the table below.

Question/Statement The best answer Do you think I’m alarmed? You seem serious. Can I trust people…? You can and should! What do you think is “right”? The answer is in you. Would you rather fight a weak enemy or a strong enemy? Fighting is barbaric. Do you think you can do anything by force? There are other ways. I will not forgive anyone who disturbs the peace in this area! Is that so? If you saw a raging fire heading towards a crying baby, what would you do? Save the kid, yeah!

Where to find IceLeomon in Digimon Survive

Although technically it can be obtained using Digivolution a little earlier, most players will not encounter IceLeomon until the beginning of Part 6. There he appears in random encounters with shadows before appearing in “Free Bat”. districts a little later. For those who already have IceLeomon and who do not see the need to be friends with another, it may be worth talking to Digimon to get a free pineapple Superpower by asking him for an item.

Digimon Survive is available on PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC.