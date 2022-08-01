Digimon Survive: How to make friends with Gigadramon

When players approach the middle of Digimon Survive, they should already have an impressive amount of Digimon at their disposal. However, for those who still want to strengthen their teams, there are several powerful new Digimons in Part 6 that players can make friends with, one of which is the Android Digimon Gigadramon.

RELATED TO: Digimon Survive: How to Make Friends with Cyclonemon

Together with Andromon, Gigadramon is one of the first Ultimate Digimon that players will be able to hire in Digimon Survive, with the exception of Digimon partners and those whom players Digivolved with the help of Enlightenment plates. With this in mind, it’s definitely worth making friends, however, to do this, players will first need to figure out the best Gigadramon answers.

How to make friends with Gigadramon in Digimon Survive

Making friends with Gigadramon is almost the same as making friends with another Digimon in Digimon Survive. First, players will need to select the “Talk” option in battle, and then find Gigadramon in the list of enemies. This will trigger a conversation, after which players will need to answer three questions or Gigadramon statements. Choosing the best answers will earn them two points for each, while three or more points are needed for a chance to become friends.

Gigadramon uses the same questions and statements as Meramon and Diatrymon, so by this point in the game, players should already be familiar with them. However, this time the best answers are slightly different: Gigadamon reacts much better to assertiveness than the two aforementioned Digimons. Therefore, players must stand their ground, as evidenced by the best Gigadramon answers shown in the table below.

Question/Statement The best answer is I only want to have fun! You too, right? Smile and bear it. This is my territory! Leave some food and get out of here! I’ll think about it. Arrrrgh! Graaaaaaa! Anyone else will just get in my way! Calm down already! Did you know? Taking a nap after stuffing your face is just the best thing! Thanks for the lesson! I’ll tear you apart! Gwaaahahahaha! This will be your grave. Uh-uh… When I’m waiting, I want to go crazy! [Looks in amazement.] Aren’t you fragile-looking. Are you eating enough meat? Not quite.

Where to find Gigadramon in Digimon Survive

Players will encounter the Gigadramon for the first time at the beginning of Part 6 after exiting the underground waterway. He appears in “Free Bat”. The zone is in the second area of the island and is usually surrounded by several diatrymons and phangmons. This bodes well, as the inability to make friends with Gigadramon can be fixed by quickly restarting the battle, rather than players having to reload their saves and start from scratch.

Digimon Survive is available on PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC.