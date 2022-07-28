Digimon Survive: How to make friends with Billaumont

When players are just starting to play Digimon Survive, they won’t have too many options when it comes to team composition. Fortunately, it won’t take long, and players will be able to make friends with new digimons after the end of the prologue. Gotsumon and Betamon can be recruited in the first part, and in the second part there are several other new digimons that players can make friends with.

Billaumont is one of these digimons, a cute little creature similar to a chocobo that appears from time to time in the free battle zone outside the school. However, as with other recruitable digimons in Digimon Survive, players will first need to enlist the support of a Biemon before they can ask him to join their team. Even in this case, there is no guarantee that he will answer “yes”.

How to make friends with Billaumont in Digimon Survive

Like Gotsumon and Betamon before that, Biyomon has seven possible statements or questions that players will have to answer, with three of them appearing randomly during each conversation. Choosing the best answer will earn players two points, only three or more are needed to get a chance to make friends with Billaumont at the end of the conversation. If the players fail to achieve this goal, Billaumont will get angry and they will have no choice but to defeat him, restart or escape from the battle.

Above all, Billaumont values honesty, so players should not lie to him or try to cajole him with flattery. In fact, there are several cases when being extremely honest is the best course of action, so players should keep this in mind when answering Digimon’s questions and statements. Of course, instead, players can always just take a look at the table below, which includes all the best answers to Biyomon in Digimon Survive.

Question/Statement Is the best Answer Whenever I meet a scary monster, I just start apologizing. Weird, right? You’re a scared cat. Someday I’ll run this place! Not a chance! What is the most important thing for you? Food! Why are the leaves green? It’s chlorophyll. What do you do for fun? A shortcut! I don’t care how cool you are, I won’t lose! Beautiful, so energetic! Have you ever lied? Never.

Where to find Billaumont in Digimon Survive

Players may encounter Billaumont for the first time at the beginning of Part 2 after unlocking the second “Free Bat”. the area on the world map. Biyomon is one of the four digimons that can appear there, and players can also make friends with Gotsumon, Betamon and Gazimon in the same place. Unfortunately, the only way to get through these enemies is to finish the battle or escape from it, so it may take some time for Billaumont to appear.

Digimon Survive is available on PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC.