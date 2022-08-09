Digimon Survive: How New Game Plus Works

Digimon Survive has a New Game Plus mode, which allows players to transfer a number of things from the original passage, while gaining access to a number of new encounters, scenarios and potential plot events. This guide will tell you about the new features available in New Game Plus.

Digimon Survive is a visual novel/strategy role—playing game developed by Hyde and published by Bandai Namco. When fate throws a group of children into another world, they have to fight for survival with the help of the monsters they meet there. The game uses the same approach as Digimon Adventure, but with a much darker tone and a greater likelihood that something will go wrong, requiring players to carefully weigh their choices in order to survive.

What is transferred to New Game Plus

When logging into New Game Plus, players save all hired free digimons, all received items, all perceived memories, and all unlocked evolutions for partner digimons. The partner digimon must be re-unlocked for use in gameplay by reaching a point in the story where they rejoin, but all digimons, including the partner digimon, retain their levels and characteristics from the original passage.

Mugen’s Memories

Mugen’s Memories is a special battle available in the “New Game Plus”, in which players fight with large diverse groups of digimons, which are noticeably more difficult than most of the encounters from the first passage. It consists of 30 increasingly difficult challenges that come back after passing and can be accessed whenever the world map is accessible through the School Zone. Completing each stage of Mugen’s Memories unlocks powerful items and equipment to use, and several items can be obtained by going through Mugen’s Memories several times.

Save the doomed

Two characters in Digimon Survive will never be able to survive the first playthrough. These characters are Ryo and Shuji, who will inevitably die in Parts 3 and 5, respectively. However, during the New Game Plus, it is possible to save Re by increasing his proximity to 30 before the end of Part 3. This will lead to the fact that Kunemon will be able to reach him and prevent his death at the hands of the mist. . This allows him to be present when Shuji usually dies during Part 5, and then Ryo will break Shuji out of his downward spiral and kick-start his development into a much better character, preventing his death in the process.

The truthful route

By rescuing Shuji and Ryo and thus radically changing the timeline of the original passage, players gain access to the fourth story route, known as the “Truth Route”. This is the only route in which everyone can survive, and also opens up a number of new evolutions, expanding the knowledge of the game.

Digimon Survive was released on July 29, 2022 for PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch.