Digimon Survive Gets Official Launch Trailer

Despite the fact that the development of Digimon Survive by Bandai Namco has been quite lengthy and seemingly hectic, it finally seems to have been protected from any further delays. The game is scheduled to launch on July 29, and it looks like it will be an extremely important new chapter in the long-running franchise about taming monsters.

To celebrate this event and give players another good look at what Digimon Survive really is, Bandai Namco has just released a special trailer dedicated to the launch day of the game. While it doesn’t necessarily offer any truly groundbreaking news about Survive, it serves as a good reminder that the game can be one of the darkest chapters of the saga and that it can completely abandon its sometimes hilarious mood.

Digimon Survive is one of the main reasons why this week will be great for fans of Japanese role—playing games. Being one of the most long-awaited games in this genre, Survive has great features, and currently it remains unclear whether the game will be able to live up to its hype. It was first announced in 2018, but in addition it has undergone several serious delays and a change of developer. At its core, the game is a mix of visual novel and turn-based strategy, and it is presented as a dark and serious part of the Digimon franchise. This puts it at odds with other monster-taming IP addresses, such as Pokemon.

In particular, it was explicitly stated that some characters would die in Digimon Survive, and the overall tone of Bandai Namco’s preliminary materials for the game was particularly gloomy. It’s worth noting that this isn’t necessarily unprecedented for Digimon, but it does mean that the franchise can compete with a completely different competitor than Pokemon, as Survive is more like a Persona game than anything else at the moment.

Fans are also waiting for interesting changes in the basic formula of the gameplay. Digimon Survive has greatly changed Digivolution, which is a universal process of temporarily changing the shape of a creature into something more suitable for a given situation. There is a great degree of freedom in how players change and interact with their creatures, although this seems to correlate in some way with the choices made during the main plot of the game.

Bandai Namco previously released a Digimon Survive trailer, which talks about the cast of the game, which should provide additional context for newcomers to IP. Most of them have already been installed in previous media, which makes Survive’s attempt to revive IP as something new and exciting especially interesting.

Digimon Survive is scheduled to be released on July 29 for PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.