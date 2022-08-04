Digimon Survive: Everything You Need to Know about Gilmon

After years of waiting and failure, Digimon Survive has finally been released on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4 and Xbox One. Announced back in 2018, the hybrid of a visual novel and a tactical role-playing game has been postponed several times due to unforeseen problems, such as the Covid pandemic. While the dust is still settling on its release and ramified narratives, so far the atmosphere surrounding the franchise’s latest virtual outing has been mixed. While some fans were left disappointed, many seemed to be fascinated by his story.

Due to the delays experienced by game developer Hyde, it’s worth noting that the release of Digimon Survive actually coincided with a significant milestone for the series. That’s because the larger Digimon multimedia franchise is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2022. Not surprisingly, because of this time, Digimon Survive contains many references to the past. However, the attention of his fans was attracted by a dinosaur monster named Gilmon.

The origin of Gilmon

Among hundreds of monsters, Gilmon has managed to stand out from the crowd since his debut in 2001. Introduced as one of the stars of Digimon’s third anime season titled Tamers in Japan, several Gilmons have taken a prominent place. roles in games, TV shows, and media adaptations from that moment in the franchise’s history. It’s fair to say that the first picture of a beginner-level dinosaur remained the cutest.

Takato’s partner Matsuki Gilmon in Digimon Tamers established several basic characteristics for the monster, such as his attributes and personality, which remained part of his personality throughout most of his subsequent appearances. Despite his virality, Gilmon is often portrayed afterwards as a friendly and kind dolt who likes to speak in the third person. Based on all this, as well as the fact that Digimon Tamers celebrated their 20th anniversary in 2021, Gilmon’s appearance in Digimon Survive was more than deserved.

Access to Gilmon in Survive

Unlike the other 100 or so Digimons that can be found and recruited into Survive, Guilmon is unique when it comes to its accessibility. This is because at the moment, players have only two ways to unlock access to the dinosaur in the game. The most reliable is through the “Digital edition of the first month” of the game, which can be purchased in each of the digital storefronts where it is currently available. Bandai Namco has announced that this version of Digimon Survive will only be available until the end of August, making Guilmon a temporary bonus.

Players in the US should also be able to find the Guilmon download code on their receipts if they purchase a physical copy of Digimon Survive on GameStop. However, so far this method has caused controversy on the Internet, as several customers have reported that their code is nowhere to be found. It’s also worth noting that no other retailer in the US, or indeed any retailer in Europe, offers Guilmon as a bonus when physically purchasing a game. All of these factors indicate that Digimon is something of a rare oddity, unless Bandai Namco makes Guilmon purchasable separately as DLC in the future.

Gilmon in Digimon Survive

Fortunately, unlocking Guilmon in Digimon Survive is much easier than buying access to it. After players complete the introductory prologue of the game and complete equipment training, they will be able to click the “Get Bonus” button in the main menu. If the download code has already been entered and installed, Gilmon should be waiting for them there. After this process is completed, players will be able to add Gilmon to their groups whenever they enter a battle in Digimon Survive.

When it comes to Gilmon’s abilities in Digimon Survive, players who have access to it will be grateful that the monster is on their side to fight the horrors waiting in the game. In many ways, Gilmon functions like a virus-type version of Agumon, only with a longer range thanks to a fireball attack. However, the ability to deal fire damage at a distance of 4 cells is not the only advantage, as Gilmon’s increased usefulness is confirmed by his impressive resistance and special attack characteristics.

As for evolution, Gilmon has access to the same forms that were presented with him in Digimon Tamers. By finding and using the desired item in the Digimon Survive menu, players can transform Guilmon into his Growlmon in the form of a champion. After that, WarGrowlmon waits in the Ultimate stage before the Royal Knight Gallantmon is unlocked in the Mega stage. Using Guilmon in any of these forms in combination with the Crystal-D item that players receive with it will help even the odds in the game.

Digimon Survive is available for PC, PS4, Switch and Xbox One.