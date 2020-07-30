Different designs of Xiaomi Mi Band 4C arrived in Brazil

In addition to the new generation of Mi Band 5 smartbands, Xiaomi officially launched the Mi Band 4C in Brazil, a device that brings a differentiated design. According to the company, it is a completely new device, and, unlike other products of the brand, the novelty carries a 1.08 inch square display with TFT technology.

Touch-sensitive, the screen is protected by tempered 2D glass and displays color images in a resolution of 128 x 220 pixels. Despite not having NFC technology, the Mi Band 4C was built with a 3-axis accelerometer and PPG optical heart rate sensor, as well as with Bluetooth 5.0 – it can be connected to devices with Android 4.4 and iOS 10 or higher operating systems.

Water resistant, among the launch features, five direct training modes are available on the wristband with completion notifications: treadmill, exercise, outdoor running, cycling and walking. It is also possible to monitor steps, distances and calories burned.

Mi Band 4C features

In addition to the actions already mentioned, continuous sleep and heart rate monitoring, with specific alerts, are part of the novelty. Controlling music directly on the bracelet, checking the weather forecast and even checking and rejecting calls are not left out – neither notifications of messages, calendar and applications installed on your smartphone, which can be located by the smartband.

Finally, a clock, stopwatch, alarm clock, timer, vibrating alert when receiving calls and notifications, data visualization simply by lifting your wrist, a personalized watch face and “Do not disturb” mode complete the device. Then, just follow numbers, goals and the performance itself in the Mi Fit App.

The starting price of the Mi Band 4C is R $ 275.08, and it can already be purchased at the Brazilian national distributor. Its 130 mAh battery guarantees up to 14 days of autonomy, being charged in approximately two hours via USB.



