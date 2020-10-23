Different accessories released by Apple!

Apple; Although it draws attention with the devices it produces on the computer, smartphone and tablet side, its accessories also attract a lot of attention. It is especially popular with devices such as AirPods on the wireless headphones side, accessories for Apple TV and HomePod on the speaker side. So, what are the accessories Apple has released so far?

Accessories Apple has released to date

The recently introduced MagSafe Charger charger can charge the iPhone 12 series wirelessly. The leather MagSafe leather wallet case, also introduced with MagSafe, is another accessory to be used for charging the phone. In addition to these, although Apple is not well known on the hardware side, we have compiled other accessories that it has released up to now.

Apple Remote

The original Apple Remote was released in October 2005 with the iMac G5. It is designed to work with Apple’s Front Row home theater app for Mac OS X and its iPod. The first generation remote was very similar to the original iPod shuffle and was made entirely of plastic. What powered this device was the battery under the remote. When Apple TV went on sale in 2007, Apple adopted the Remote as its remote.

Years later, in 2009, Apple redesigned the longer and more durable version of the remote control in aluminum. Today, Apple is offering a model with a more modern version with Apple TVs.

Apple USB SuperDrive

One of the biggest concerns of the original purchasers of the MacBook Air was how to use existing CDs and DVDs with a computer without an optical disc drive. Apple’s solution was to offer the MacBook Air SuperDrive, which was released with the original Air in 2008.

As other computers in the Apple lineup removed internal optical drives, the product was relaunched as the Apple USB SuperDrive compatible with all Macs manufactured after 2008. Today, even though most people have abandoned these by now, a USB SuperDrive can still be purchased for $ 79.

iPhone TTY Adapter

First introduced for the original iPhone in 2007, Apple’s TTY Adapter is probably one of the nicest accessories the company has ever made. The 3.5mm adapter was designed to allow an iPhone interface with standard TTY accessibility devices. Although the iPhone X, 8, 8 Plus, 7 and 7 Plus don’t have a headphone jack, Apple still sells the adapter for $ 19.

iPod Touch Loop

Adding a mounting button for the fifth generation iPod touch one, this accessory also prevents the device from falling to the ground. This accessory, which we see many different versions for phones today, was sold after its launch in 2012, until the sixth generation iPod touch connector completely dropped. The company sells this accessory today for Apple TV and Siri Remote.

Apple Universal Dock

In 2005, Apple released the first of three versions of the Universal Dock. The product, which underwent a change in 2007, has been made to have a slim design. It brought us back the Apple Remote with the last version in 2010. Launched new dock adapters and revamped Apple Remote.

The Universal Dock was not renewed to support the iPhone 5 in 2012, and Apple re-entered the market with exclusive iPhone 5s and 5c releases until September 2013. Later, the standard Lightning outlets came into our lives after the arrival of the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus models, and at that time, the calendar sheets were showing 2015. Today there are 4 versions in aluminum.

Apple Battery Charger

The Magic Trackpad was the third member in Apple’s line of desktop accessories to rely on AA batteries to work. Besides its publicity, Apple Battery Charger, which is an environmentally friendly initiative. The charger that came with 6 AA batteries cost $ 29.

In 2015, when the Magic Mouse, Magic Trackpad and redesigned Magic Keyboard versions were released with built-in rechargeable batteries, the need for an external battery charger decreased. Apple is now working on how to maximize your battery performance.

iPad Camera Connection Kit

In 2010, Apple’s iPad Camera Connection Kit was the best way to get photos from your digital camera to your iPad to view and edit. Like the previous iPod Camera Connector, the dongle used a connector to transfer data from a USB device or SD card. Although Apple did not update the full kit at all after Lightning-equipped iPads were released, you can purchase individual Lightning – USB & USB 3 or SD Card Camera Readers today.

Polished stainless steel iPod Shuffle

Apple renewed the storage capacity and colors of the third generation iPod Shuffle in 2009. He added a special iPod Shuffle model with a shiny stainless steel finish. The device was functionally identical to all other models in the series, except for the price, and sold for $ 99 alongside the $ 79 price tag of the standard models. Sold with 4GB of storage, this device lasted a year and Apple replaced it with a different version.

iPhone Bluetooth Headset

Although Apple is now a leader in the wireless headset side, the wireless headset it produced years ago was not very popular. These headphones, released in 2007, were the first stop on the road to the AirPods. However, unlike AirPods, the Bluetooth Headset was originally designed for listening to music and making calls rather than using Siri.

Since the headset did not come with any charging case, Apple came with a Travel Cable that allows you to charge both your phone and headset at the same time, of course this accessory was sold separately like other Apple accessories. The Apple-signed wireless headset, which was sold for $ 129, was discontinued in 2009.

The most interesting of the accessories Apple has released so far: iPod Socks

While Apple has many weird and sometimes expensive iPod cases, lanyards and lanyards that Apple has sold over the years, there is always one accessory that surprises: iPod Socks. IPod Socks, released in 2004, are still a favorite of some. Sold until 2012, these fabric accessories were available in six different colors and were designed to keep your iPod or iPhone neatly and securely in your bag. The entire package was sold for $ 29.99.

Apple Pro Speakers

With Apple Pro Speakers in 2000, it partnered with Harmon Kardon to develop a custom speaker for the Power Mac G4 Cube. Apple started selling a new digital audio system and the updated version of the Power Mac G4, along with the accessory for $ 59. The new Apple Pro Speakers were connected to a proprietary Apple speaker mini jack that provides both power and volume.

The accessory that turns iPod Mini and iPod Nano models into an armband

Apple sold these wristbands for Apple iPod mini and later iPod nano between 2004 and 2010.

Targeted at people who listen to music while doing sports, this accessory cost $ 29 each and allowed users to exercise while keeping their devices safe and accessible.

Accessories Apple has released to date: iPad Keyboard Dock

Although the iPad now has multi-functional keyboards, it was a little different years ago. Apple wants to develop a special device for iPad users who need a keyboard for their editorial work, and announced the iPad Keyboard Dock. While the accessory basically served good things, it was necessary to position the iPad upright, which was not very functional. This product, which was sold for $ 69, was removed from the store in a short time.

Thousands of Apple’s products have been launched over the years. Although we still use the improved versions of some, most of them were unplugged because their functionality was insufficient and their high price tag changed the color of the works. We previously prepared the products Apple pulled from the market for you. If you enjoy this content, we suggest you take a look at it as well.



