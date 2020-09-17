Differences PS5 vs PS4: characteristics, memory

We put the two generations of Sony consoles face to face. Power, speed and efficiency are all part of the PlayStation 5 DNA.

[UPDATE – September 17] Sony has confirmed that PlayStation 5 will launch in Europe this November 19, while in the rest of the world (Japan, Mexico, United States, New Zealand…) it will launch on November 12. The Japanese company has also priced the two models that will come out: standard PS5 with disc reader for 499 euros and PS5 Digital Edition for 399 euros. Reservations are already open in Spain. We update the table with confirmed dimensions, weight and other details.

We already know all about the architecture of PlayStation 5 and we know all the details behind its final design, which was revealed during the PS5 launch event. Mark Cerny showed a few months ago the final technical characteristics of his new console, the most powerful machine in the history of Sony, and as we tell you in this article, we are talking about powerful hardware, which here we are going to put in context by comparing it with its predecessor, PS4.

Comparison between PS4 and PS5: the new generation begins

We start with the CPU. Despite being 8 cores, this time it is a Zen 2 CPU with 3.5 GHz with variable frequency; on PS4 it was 8 Jaguar cores at 1.6 GHz. If you look at the GPU and the increasingly mentioned Teraflops, the new Sony console will have 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 CUs at 2.23 GHz at variable frequency; For its part, PS4 had a GPU power of 1.84 TFLOPs, 18 CUs at 800MHz.

The brain of PS5 will consist of 16 GB of RAM / 256 bit. The console that we already dismissed has enjoyed seven years of life with 8 GB of GDDR5 RAM. The bandwidth also grows, going from 176 GB / s to 448 GB / s.



