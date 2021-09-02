Differences Between The Motorola Edge 20 Lite, Edge 20 and Edge 20 Pro

Motorola: This August, Motorola launched the new Motorola Edge line in Brazil, with the Motorola Edge 20 Lite, Edge 20 and Edge 20 Pro models. The smartphone family share several characteristics, but bring changes that may justify the price differences between them .

These devices bring advanced hardware and follow the latest trends in design and features in order to appeal to demanding users. Unfortunately (or fortunately, for some consumers), the Edge line left out the screen with curved edges.

The new Motorola Edge 20 series also support the “Ready For” feature, which allows the phone to be used as a PC when connected to an external display. This is done through a multimedia stand that is sold separately. This way, you can use a larger screen as if it were a smart TV, or even play on a big screen, using a video game controller connected to the cell phone via Bluetooth. It’s interesting to note that Ready For also works wirelessly on Edge 20 and Edge 20 Pro.

Motorola Edge 20 Lite

The Edge 20 Lite is the cheapest model among the three. Therefore, it brings simpler hardware, but that handles all the daily tasks. It is also possible to play on this phone, but without abusing the maximum quality in heavier games. It is equipped with the Dimensity 800U MediaTek MT6853 chip, 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage (expandable with microSD).

The phone has a 6.67″ gOLED screen, with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, 90 Hz and Panda Glass protection. The back is made of polycarbonate. Like the other models, the Edge 20 Lite has only one speaker , but has the P2 connector for headphones.

In the rear camera set, we have a main wide sensor with 108 MP, an ultrawide sensor with 8 MP, and a depth sensor with 2 MP. The rear camera records video in 4K, at 30 FPS. The front camera is 32 MP and records Full HD videos. The device does not have optical stabilization and zoom.

Edge 20 Lite on 5000 mAh battery, with 30 W fast charging.