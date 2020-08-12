Differences between Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Fold

We generally know that each new device is better than its predecessor. However, sometimes it is not possible to understand the difference without comparing them visually. Thanks to the photos of the newly introduced Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and the first Fold model, it is possible to see some important differences better.

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 model was announced at the Galaxy Unpacked event held last week. This device looks very impressive and includes significant improvements over the Galaxy Fold. But how different are these two devices from each other? Thanks to some photos, we can see the differences better.

First of all, let’s start with the screens. The screen outside of the Z Fold 2 model is larger than that of the first Fold model. At the same time, the selfie camera hole is used instead of a notch on both screens.

There are also notable differences in dimensions. When we look at the Galaxy Fold profile values, it had dimensions of 17.1 millimeters by 15.7 millimeters at its thinnest point. In the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 model, we see that these values ​​are 16.8 millimeters by 13.8 millimeters.



