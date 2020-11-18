Differences between Disney + and Netflix

Both platforms offer a great variety of entertainment, the best possible quality and several simultaneous screens, but what does the new Disney + platform offer that Netflix does not have?

It was just a couple of days ago that the long-awaited streaming platform, Disney +, arrived in Mexico to delight its fans with its movies and series, which were in charge of taking all its subscribers on a journey through childhood. and adolescence of each one of them, it could be said that it is a walk through nostalgia.

We know that so far, the platform offers more than 500 original titles from the audiovisual content production company, as well as many other franchises acquired, it also has approximately 350 series and around 26 original Disney + productions.

That’s right, at least in our country, the newly arrived streaming platform offers content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic, in addition, Disney +, like all other audiovisual content platforms, will allow you to enjoy content original, which will only be available within the catalog of the same, some of these exclusive titles are: “Star Girl”, “The Lady and the Tramp”, “The World According to Jeff Goldblum”, “Black is King”, “Forky Ask “, among many other productions.

Clearly, we cannot forget to mention that a great variety of 4K content is also available, which can be enjoyed from more devices, yes, this means that you can watch your movies and series from your television, tablet, computer, phone and other devices.

Another extremely important detail is that, according to Disney +, you can enjoy all the content on four screens simultaneously and seven different profiles may be included, you can also download unlimited content to enjoy it, even if you do not have an internet connection, you can continue with entertainment.

But what does Disney + have that Netflix doesn’t? It turns out that in addition to having a wide selection of documentaries, series and 4K movies that you can enjoy on four screens simultaneously, Disney + starts with a much lower price than that proposed by the red platform.

We explain it to you: The Disney + service costs $ 159 per month or $ 1,599 per year, while, for its part, the Netflix monthly membership costs $ 266, which is equivalent to $ 3,192 for a year, with the premium plan that includes four screens in Simultaneous and Ultra HD.

This is because of the initial price, since it should be mentioned that the new streaming platform indicates that these prices will only be available until December 31, so its price could be modified from 2021.

On the other hand, while the two companies offer options to share the same account between different devices and enjoy content offline, they do not have the same conditions, and both Netflix and Disney + offer four screens simultaneously, however Netflix limits the creation of profiles to five, while, as we mentioned in previous paragraphs, with Disney + up to seven different profiles can be included.

In addition, although both companies offer the option of downloading content to enjoy it without the need for an internet connection, with Netflix there is a limited period to view downloaded content before it expires, while with Disney + the downloads will be unlimited, without validity. and you can keep them on your devices even if some titles are no longer available.

And like cherry on the cake, the new platform, Disney + offers a free trial of seven days while Netflix stopped giving this possibility of a free trial, which was usually 30 days.



