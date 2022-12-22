Diego Simeone Fuels Further Joao Felix Transfer Rumors in Recent Comments

Manchester United striker Joao Felix may leave the club, according to Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone.

Felix has been widely linked with a number of English clubs in recent weeks, including United, Arsenal and Newcastle.

In addition to England, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are also interested in signing the Portuguese national team player, since his departure from Wanda Metropolitano is inevitable.

The report indicated that Felix’s preferred destination is United, where he is likely to come in as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Atletico Madrid CEO Gil Marin has confirmed that the Spanish giants will listen to offers for the 23-year-old in January.

Atletico Madrid’s position is reinforced by the fact that Felix has completed a stellar World Cup campaign with Portugal.

He also has three years left on his current contract.

Simeone noted Felix’s situation: “No one is irreplaceable, and everything will be as it should be. This is very important for us.

“He had a good World Cup, he participated in goals with the importance that the coach attached to him. I hope we will have the best Joao he has seen at the World Cup.”

The Argentine coach added: “I hope we will also give him peace of mind and joy to show in the game everything that was seen at the World Cup.”

Originally signed from Benfica for an incredible sum of 126 million euros, Felix never found himself at Atletico Madrid.

Simeone’s defense-oriented tactics are largely blamed for limiting the player and suppressing his creative instincts.