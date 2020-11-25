Diego Maradona was on the agenda in social media!

Diego Maradona had undergone brain surgery in recent weeks After the surgery, the legendary soccer player who was resting at his home in Tiger after the surgery, was on the agenda after the report titled Diego Maradona lost his life by the Argentine newspaper Clarin.

Diego Maradona dies

Maradona, who had been struggling with ailments for a while, settled in his house in Tiger after he had brain surgery in the first week of November. The news of the legendary footballer’s death was confirmed by the official Twitter account of the Argentine Football Association (AFA).

“Diego Maradona died of a heart attack,” said Claudio Tapia, President of the Argentine Football Association (AFA). The football legend will always be in our hearts. ”Used expressions. Scoring 259 goals in 492 matches throughout his football career, Maradona took part in 7 teams, including Barcelona and Sevilla.

After his professional football career, he was the manager of the legend, and in 2012, he was the second in the Gulf Club Champions League.

Legend declared 3 days of national mourning in the country due to the death of the football player. Deceased at the age of 60, Maradona left many memories and fan base behind. The sad news on the world agenda of social media sites such as Twitter and Instagram was shared by many people.

La Asociación del Fútbol Argentino, a través de su Presidente Claudio Tapia, manifiesta su más profundo dolor por el fallecimiento de nuestra leyenda, Diego Armando Maradona. Siempre estarás en nuestros corazones 💙 pic.twitter.com/xh6DdfCFed — AFA (@afa) November 25, 2020



