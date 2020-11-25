Diego Maradona lost his life!

Argentine football legend Diego Maradona passed away at the age of 60. Broadcasting in Argentina, Clarin announced that the legend, who had brain surgery on November 4 and was discharged on November 12, had a heart attack and could not be saved.

Diario Sport stated that Maradona’s loss was confirmed.

Maradona, one of the best players in football history, lifted the FIFA World Cup in 1986 with the Argentine National Team jersey, and won the league championship with the Italian club Napoli twice.

THE ARGENTINA NATIONAL TEAM: FOREVER

A post was made on the Twitter account of the Argentine National Team after Maradona’s death. In the post, it was said “Goodbye Diego. You will stay forever in every heart beating in the world of football.”

PELE: LOSE FRIENDS THAT IS SO HAPPY

Brazilian legend Pele, who was shown as Diego Maradona’s rival in the discussion of the best football players in the world, made a statement after Maradona’s death. Pele said, “It is very sad to lose friends in this way. We will definitely hit the ball in the sky together one day,” he said.



