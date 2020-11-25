Diego Maradona football legend dies at the age of 60

At the age of 60, Diego Armando Maradona died in his native Argentina, victim of a cardiorespiratory arrest.

This Wednesday, November 25, the terrible news of the death of the Argentine star Diego Armando Maradona, victim of a cardiorespiratory arrest, after a decompensation, was released; remember that ‘El Diego’ at the beginning of this month of November had to be operated on for a subdural hematoma of the brain on his left side; from which he came out well and was at the home of one of his recovering daughters.

The 1986 World Champion in Mexico suggested that he undergo surgery to drain and reduce the clot to avoid future complications; just as Somagnews reported in a timely manner in relation to the intervention that Diego Armando Maradona had.

With a career of ups and downs, the Argentine star Diego Armando Maradona; but that his soccer quality has placed him among the greatest in the history of the greatest of Argentine Soccer and the world.

It was at the age of nine that the romance with the ball began, playing in a team known as Los Cebollitas, a junior team from Argentinos Juniors and from the 1960 generation. From then on the world would know the great talent of Diego Armando Maradona and the footballer himself throughout almost 20 years of career lived the honeys of glory and in the same way was touched by the flames of hell.

Although the career of ‘Pelusa’ within the field of play both in clubs and with the Argentine National Team was very successful, outside of it and already on the bench as a coach; it could not have been with the same luck.

Diego Armando Maradona’s football start occurred in the Argentinos Juniors team in 1976, this only 10 days before his 16th birthday and from there until 1980, although he could not win championships, it was the maximum scorer for his country in 1978, 1979 and 1980. In 1981 he was bought by Boca Juniors.

Maradona star in clubs and with the Argentine National Team

Already then he was wanted by clubs on the Old Continent and in 1982 he was signed by César Luis Menotti’s Barcelona. He won the League Cup, the King’s Cup (both in 1983) and the 1984 Spanish Super Cup with the Catalans, but a hepatitis and a major injury impaired his performance.

In 1984 Diego Armando Maradona went to Naples with whom he conquered the 1987 and 1990 leagues, as well as the 1991 Italian Super Cup and the 1989 UEFA Cup; He was in the Italian team until 1991. His career in Europe ended with Sevilla, in the 1992-1993 season, which he could not culminate.

Diego Armando Maradona returned to play with the Newell’s Old Boys shirt from 1993-1994, later he went back to Boca Juniors in 1995, so that in 1997 he announced his retirement from the courts.

For his part, the South American star Diego Maradona with the shirt of the Argentine National Team was World Youth Champion in Japan in 1979, later with the shirt of the greatest He was in four World Cups (Spain 1982, Mexico 1986, Italy 1990 and the United States 1994). Achieving the championship in our country and runner-up in Italy.



