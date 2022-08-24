Diego Luna talks about the main thing that distinguishes Andor and Rogue One from other Star Wars stories

On the last day of filming the 2016 sci-fi adventure Rogue One: Star Wars. Andor became a fan favorite thanks to his interaction with Jean Erso (Felicity Jones) and the funny funny droid K-2SO, voiced by Alan Tudyk. But those who know the ending of “Rogue One” understand that Cassian’s journey was the ultimate… something the actor appreciated in his performance in “Star Wars” at the time, and something special, according to him, about Andor.

Kassian Andor will return to our screens on September 21, when the limited series “Andor” will appear on the streaming service Disney+. As in the case of Rogue One, Andor will tell a prequel story, the purpose of which is to explain how Cassian (Diego Luna) joined the Uprising, and the continuation of his story in the 2016 Gareth Edwards feature film. But speaking to CinemaBlend at a press conference in Andor, Luna admits that he was completely done with the character and the world when he agreed to fight Cassian in Rogue One because he knew the ending was predictable. As he told us:

I said goodbye to the character, to the universe, to the experience, to everything. One thing that made sense to me was that I was going to be in a movie. In the Star Wars universe, but a movie that had a beginning and an end. It was presented to me as an independent project. This is it! You come in, you do it, you go in and out. You’re allowed to be different. You have to be different. But that’s it, you know? …Everyone asked me, “Oh, so you’ll be there forever!” And I was like, “No, no, no. I do it. That’s it.’

Now we know that this is not the case. Despite the fact that Diego Luna appreciated the fact that his journey through Star Wars had a definitive end, a phone call that rang a year later opened up the opportunity for him to explore the backstory of Cassian Andor. And we’ll start to see the sprouts of rebellion when the new Disney+ show comes out.

But even going to Andor, Diego Luna stresses that it’s like “Rogue One” in the sense that this series also has a natural ending, because it can’t last longer than “Rogue One”. He should pass the baton of this story, as “Rogue One” passed the narrative to “Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope.” So Luna won’t be the next Mark Hamill to play Luke Skywalker decades later. At the end of the announced series, consisting of two seasons and 24 episodes, there is a conclusion. How the Moon tells CinemaBlend:

Again, this is another standalone game in the (Star Wars) world. This one has to end. We know the ending. They’ll have to change their name if they want this to continue, because Andor, that’s it. …We have to be different. We are destined to be alone. And I like that, because then the work of someone like Tony Gilroy becomes so relevant.

As “Star Wars” fans, do you prefer storylines that build on conclusions that we are already familiar with? Or do you want actors like Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christiansen to be able to repeat their classic “Star Wars” characters years later, if history allows? No matter where you are in this discussion, you’ll probably appreciate what the Andor team has put together, so keep it on your radar when it hits Disney+ on September 21st.