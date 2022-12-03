Diego Costa Makes a Pit Stop at The World Cup As Harvey Elliott and Mo Salah Head to The Gym

The Liverpool team is now heading to Dubai for a training camp in the middle of the season, and Diogo Hota will stop in advance at the World Cup.

After a long break, the Reds are going to reconvene in the United Arab Emirates to prepare for the second half of the season by training in warm weather.

Along with training in Dubai, Jurgen Klopp will lead his team in friendly matches against Lyon and Milan ahead of the League Cup match with Man City on December 22.

It will be a strong team, although six players are still participating in the World Cup after Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Alisson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold entered the last 16.

Hota is among those who will go to training, and the striker will take another step in his recovery from a long-standing shin injury.

However, before arriving in Dubai, the 20th number was present at the final game of the Portuguese national team in Group H, which ended in a 2-1 defeat to South Korea, as a result of which Darwin Nunez and Uruguay were knocked out.

He stayed in Doha overnight and then worked out in the gym at his hotel on Saturday morning before a short flight over Dubai.

Dubai already has the likes of Mohamed Salah, Harvey Elliott and Calvin Ramsay, with the former couple posting photos from the gym in their Instagram stories:

However, Saturday was a day of rest for the team, and training was to begin next week, ahead of the meeting with Lyon on December 11.

This clash will take place at the Al Maktoum Stadium. Ticket sales slowed down after the announcement of a round-robin tournament, in which Arsenal will also take part.

Prices for a friendly match against Lyon initially ranged from 270 to 800 Emirati dirhams (from 60 to 177 pounds), but now they have almost halved.