Didier Deschamps Spoke About The Physical Form of Raphael Varane

The head coach of the French national team Didier Deschamps commented on the situation with the Manchester United central defender Rafael Varane.

According to Sport Witness, Deschamps hopes that the defender will be available for Les Bleus’ first game at the tournament.

Since Varan hobbled to Stamford Bridge in tears last month, the question of whether he would make the World Cup squad looked completely different.

However, the injury was not as serious as first feared and Deschamps confirmed that he expects Varane to be available for France’s Group D opener against Australia.

“He’s good. He is in a good mood and in a good mood. He should be available for the first game,” Deschamps said.

The French manager then announced that Varane had returned to training, but he needed to take some steps before he could declare himself fully fit.

“He’s in his protocol. He has increased his athletic work. He touched the ball again. He will do it again today. He still has to take some steps before Thursday,” the manager added.

Deschamps’ team is one of the favorites of the tournament, and Varane is expected to play a key role at the heart of the French defense.

The 29-year-old has not played for United since the draw with Chelsea, but will be happy to know he is on track to help France defend their World Cup crown.

After a difficult debut season at United, Varane struck up a great relationship with Lisandro Martinez this year, and the pair made an impression throughout the campaign.

The former Real Madrid player has tested every inch of the world-class defender United have invested in, and Eric ten Haag will be desperate for the Frenchman to be able to return from Qatar without injury.

France will kick off their World Cup campaign a week later (November 22) against Australia in Al-Wakrah.