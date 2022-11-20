Didier Deschamps Confirms Good News For Raphael Varane As Anthony Marcel Misses Out

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane is recovering well and claims France’s first game against Australia.

Varane was the only United player who was called up to the French team.

The defender was injured in the match against Chelsea and faced a race against time to be ready for France’s participation in Qatar.

Didier Deschamps, however, called him up and the United star worked hard to be fit on Tuesday when the Blues go out for the first leg.

There were concerns about Varane’s fitness when he and Karim Benzema trained separately from other players.

However, according to Deschamps, the 29-year-old will play against Australia.

The France boss said: “Raphael Varane has been working hard in training and he will be available for our first game against Australia.”

Varane’s update will be welcomed with joy by United fans who were keen to see the Rolls-Royce defender in action as France look to retain their title.

The United player who won’t like Deschamps’ briefing is Anthony Martial.

Benzema has been ruled out of the French World Cup squad due to injury. It was recognized that he could not continue.

Many considered Martial a consideration in favor of Deschamps in his search for a replacement for Benzema.

However, Deschamps refused to call for Benzema’s replacement. This effectively rules out any last-ditch hopes of Martial becoming part of the French national team.

Martial hopes to use the break in the World Cup to strengthen his position in Ten Haga’s plans.