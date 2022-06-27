Didia pays tribute to late partner Kim Porter by accepting the BET Awards 2022 for Services to Life

Always in his heart. Diddy emotionally thanked his late girlfriend Kim Porter after receiving a big award at the BET Awards 2022.

Every Diddy name has disappeared over the years

The 52-year-old “Coming Home” rapper paid tribute to his former partner during his acceptance speech at the Lifetime Achievement Award on Sunday, June 26. “I just miss Kim, y’all,” the New York native told the audience. “I know we’re all going through grief and stuff like that in this life, you know, stay in touch with God and he’ll get you out. It’s not — we don’t control it. But I really miss Kim, and I just want to say thank you to her.”

Earlier in the evening, Diddy dedicated his performance of “I’m Going to Miss You” to Porter, who died of pneumonia at the age of 47 in November 2018. “This is a joyful event,” he said. “We celebrate life. I’d like to dedicate this to everyone you’ve lost, and baby Kim, this is for you.”

Celebrity Executives: Stars who Run Their Own Businesses

The producer and model, who dated from time to time from 1994 to 2007, have a 24-year-old son Christian and 15-year-old twin daughters D’Lila and Jesse, and Diddy adopted and raised 31-year-old Quincy, Porter’s son from a previous relationship. The entrepreneur also shares 28-year-old Justin with Misa Hilton-Brim and 15-year-old Chance with Sarah Chapman.

Although Porter and designer Sean John were not together at the time of her death, Diddy spoke openly about how much her death affected him. “She was unforgettable,” Bad Boy Records founder Essence of Porter said in April 2019, recalling the moment he found out she had died. “That day turned my world upside down.”

The Grammy winner added that his ex-wife made the request shortly before her death. “Three days before her death, she was not feeling well. She had the flu, and she sent the kids to my house so they wouldn’t get sick,” he recalled. “One night I was checking on her and she said: “Puffy, take care of my kids.” She really told me that before she died.”

Famous parents with the biggest broods

During his performance on Sunday, Diddy also paid tribute to his longtime collaborator and friend Andre Harrell, who died at the age of 59 in May 2020. “Andre Harrell, it was like my dad’s figure,” said the producer of Making the Band. “I missed him so much. He’s the reason I’m here. He taught me everything.”

The Victory singer dedicated his trophy to his mom Janice Combs, who was among the audience at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. “It’s not about me today,” Diddy said. “Today is about my mom. Mom, I love you. It’s your day.”