Diddy pays Sting $2,000 a day for a sample he used in the ’90s

Rapper and recording executive Sean “Diddy” Combs became famous in the 1990s along with his good friend The Notorious B.I.G. After Biggie’s death, Diddy paid tribute to the rapper “Hypnotize” with his own song. But Sting’s song, which he sampled, costs him money to this day.

Diddy used a sample of “Every Breath You Take” by The Police for his song “I’ll Be Missing You”.

The death of Notorious B.I.G. in 1997 shocked the music industry and caused an outpouring of condolences to his loved ones. That same year, Diddy, who was Puff Daddy at the time, released “I’ll Be Missing You”, a heartfelt tribute to Biggie featuring R&B group 112 and his ex-wife Faith Evans. The song won a Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance by a duo or group and was at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 11 weeks.

The song is a cool sample of The Police’s 1983 hit “Every Breath You Take”. Sampling became a common practice in hip-hop (thanks in part to artists like Biggie), but the laws regarding sampling remained unclear.

Diddy never agreed on a sample with The Police, which led to some disappointment of the band members and some financial difficulties for Diddy.

Diddy didn’t ask to sample the song, so he owes Sting $2,000 a day for the song.

If Diddy had asked permission to try the iconic song The Police, he probably would have had to pay only 25 percent of the publishing fee. But due to copyright law, Sting — the frontman of the band — was able to claim 100% of the fee.

As a result, Sting has been raking in money since the release of “I’m Going to Miss You.” According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sting earns $730,000 a year or $2,000 a day on fees alone for “Every Breath You Take.”

Andy Summers of Sting Wasn’t Happy with the breakdown

Sting may profit from “Every Breath You Take,” but Police guitarist Andy Summers is the only one who’s actually been heard on “I’ll Be Missing You.”

Summers and Copeland first talked about the discrepancy in payment back in 2000 in an interview with Revolver. “Sting is here having fun like a bank robber, while Andy and I have been left unrewarded and unloved for our efforts and contributions,” Copeland said.

Summers later expressed his thoughts on “the biggest robbery of all time” in a 2012 interview with the A.V. Club magazine. “It’s very flattering. I think everyone likes it,” he admitted. “Stuart [Copeland] is not here. Sting is not there. I went to Tower Records and the damn thing played over and over again.”

“In fact, it was my child, who was 10 years old at the time, and he said, “Hey, Dad, there’s some girl on the radio who plays you guys!”, – he said. “I went into his room, listened to his radio and thought: “It’s me, what the fuck is this?”