Did you know that the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, once “provoked trouble” on the CW series “90210”?

From Hollywood actress to duchess to the infamous “Megzit,” as the tabloids call her, Meghan Markle has had her share of ups and downs. In fact, since her accession to the British royal family, she has been in the spotlight and occupied most of the news cycle. With recent rumors of her return to acting, the headlines only continue to grow. Speaking of her acting career, few people know that Meghan Markle starred in the CW series 90210.

With several supporting film roles in her portfolio, Markle is best known for her recurring role as Rachel Zane in USA Network’s popular legal drama suits. However, in its very infancy, as a model and a new actor, Lady Sussex played a tiny role in the American teen drama 90210. Let’s find out more about it.

Meghan Markle’s cameo in the TV series 90210

Meghan Markle played a random character named Wendy in the TV series 90210. The premiere of the movie 90210, which premiered in 2008, was a remake/spin-off of the popular 90s show “Beverly Hills 90210”. Shenay Grimes) and Dixon (Tristan Wilds) when they move from Kansas to Beverly Hills. While Dixon is hesitant about enrolling in a new school, Beverly Hills High, Annie is happy to be reborn with an old flame, Ethan Ward.

Already dating the rich and popular Naomi Clark, Casanova left his options pretty open. In one of the first episodes of the first season, Annie spots Ethan in the school parking lot. When she gathers the courage to talk to him, her hopes are dashed as she witnesses a girl appear next to him. At first, hidden from prying eyes, let’s just say she was busy with something. It was Wendy, played by none other than Meghan Markle.

Markle’s discomfort with the scene in question

Apparently, this cameo did not impress the Duchess of Sussex. In a biography titled “In Search of Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Creation of the Modern Royal Family,” authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand illustrate how the actress did not like the “two-part arc of the CW 90210 reboot.” According to them,