Did You Know That Queen Elizabeth II Kept Track of Meghan Markle’s Expenses, Turning a Blind Eye to Kate Middleton?

The relationship between Meghan Markle and the former monarch, the late Queen Elizabeth II, did not end on the positive side. Since Prince Harry and Markle tied the knot in 2018, a lot of controversy has arisen around the opponents between the Sussex and the monarchy. However, the Duke and Duchess had their own valid reasons for severing ties with the royal family. After all, who needs unnecessary interference in their personal affairs?

This is exactly what happened when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry began to feel the first wave of indifference from the family. Despite remaining low-key and minding their own business, the couple has always been a target for senior members of the royal family, especially the Queen. Such family matters gradually began to leak into the world’s newspapers when the Sussex decided they had had enough.

How did the Queen interfere in the personal affairs of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

An article published in the Hindustan Times said the Queen had always been “vigilant” about Sussex spending. It is reported that she followed their daily affairs and gradually established the right to vote in their personal affairs. It went too far when the Queen condemned the couple for helping Markle’s mother with money.

Although they claimed it was reckless spending, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle considered it a noble act to help someone if they are able. After all, it was the Duchess’s mother. The same can be traced in a book called “Royal families at War”, which tells how the queen followed every action of the couple. Although in addition to Doria’s maintenance, there were other expenses that the queen had to worry about.

In the book she read, Markle spent more than half a million pounds on clothes for public events in 2018, of which 1,110,000 pounds on her trip to Africa alone. In addition, she also spent lavishly on her jewelry and other repairs. However, what might have looked like extravagant purchases may have been the lifestyle of members of the royal family.

But what struck me more was that everything was different with Kate Middleton. She also had her own ways of getting everything she wanted. However, no one has ever heard of the late Queen interfering in the life of her and future King Prince William.

What do you think about this discrepancy between the two pairs? Do you think it was justified by the late Queen? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.