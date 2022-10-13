Did you know that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are distant relatives?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are a charming couple. After almost two years of dating, they tied the knot on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel. Harry was the perfect husband for Force Majeure graduates and a loving father to his two children, Archie and Lilibet. He decided to leave his family in the United Kingdom to protect his wife and son from the racist behavior of some members of the royal family and the British media.

The Duke and Duchess have served couples since the beginning of their relationship. However, you may be surprised to learn that they are also related by blood. Because people are so curious about the lives of Harry and Meghan, they have deeply excavated their past lives and pedigrees. The efforts were not in vain, as studies show that the couple are very distant relatives.

How much are Harry and Meghan cousins?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are connected to each other thanks to one man named Ralph Bowes, who lived from 1480 to 1518. Ralph had two grandchildren named Sir George Bowes and Bridget Bowes. As quoted by the Daily Mail, Sir George Bowes was a descendant of Queen Elizabeth II’s mother, Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon. As Harry is the grandson of the late monarch, he is also related to Ralph Bowes.

Meanwhile, Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, can trace his family lineage back to Ralph, as he is a descendant of Bridget Bowes. This also means that hundreds of years ago, Megan’s ancestors lived only in the United Kingdom.

It is noteworthy that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not the only royal couple who are related by blood. Prince and Princess of Wales William and Kate Middleton are also distant relatives. They are 12 cousins to each other, as they are related to Sir Thomas Leighton. The soldier is William’s great-grandfather in the 12th generation. He is also the 11th generation grandparent of the future Queen Consort.

Are you surprised to learn that Harry and Meghan are cousins? Did you know that William and Kate were distant relatives? Let us know in the comments.