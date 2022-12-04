Did You Know That Meghan Markle Wore an Evening Dress in The Style of Princess Diana? Here’s Everything You Need to Know

The teaser of the Netflix documentary series has undoubtedly caused countless controversies and a negative reaction from the couple. However, there were also refreshing memories of some cute stories from the past. The teaser, which seemed to be aimed at senior members of the royal family, also showcased Harry and Meghan Markle’s romantic past. From wedding receptions and holiday snaps to cute cozy moments in their own residence — all this was shown in the teaser.

Remembering the past, it’s time to recall some iconic moments of the Duke and Duchess’ life at their royal base. In fact, their wonderful ensembles of that time are forever imprinted in our memory. This is because each of them has a special meaning in the life of the royal family. However, no royal event was complete without gossip about the former Princess of Wales, Lady Diana.

Take a look at Meghan Markle and her image at the reception

The Duke and Duchess were married on May 19, 2018. Shortly after exchanging vows at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, the couple went to a reception in a completely different outfit. While Prince Harry was dressed in a classic tuxedo, Meghan Markle’s second wedding dress was the highlight of the day. Inspired by the outfit of her mother-in-law, who was dressed in an icy blue vintage jaguar at the party, Markle wore a white dress with the same silhouette.

You can now buy a version of Meghan Markle's wedding reception dress by @StellaMcCartney https://t.co/vvjZU89UbG pic.twitter.com/RKLYm1lIza — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) June 14, 2018

Stella McCartney, who has been one of the prominent royal fashion designers for many years, has designed a wedding outfit for her. The dress was a glamorous harmony of “a custom-made lily-white dress with a high neckline made of silk crepes.” As soon as the bride saw the evening dress for the first time, Kensington Palace published an official description of the Duchess’s dress.

Complementing her Aquazurra heels made of silky satin added even more charm to the iconic outfit. It is reported that he had a beautiful flesh-colored mesh with blue soles. The bride’s beautifully styled hair was styled by George Northwood.

The star-studded royal reception, attended by more than 600 guests, was held in St. George’s Hall. Like most other royal events, it was one of the most grandiose events that the subjects had ever seen. How did you like Markle’s outfit at the reception?