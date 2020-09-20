Did you know that Jungkook ate 6 cups of ramen?

BTS’s Jungkook loves ramen and he proved it by eating 6 full cups in one go. Unbelievable!

Bangtan Boys, also known as BTS, the seven-member K-pop boy band has created history with their record-breaking music.

From topping the charts to garnering an influential army of fans, BTS has become one of the most famous music bands of all time. Each and every member of the K-pop band has a specialty of their own.

But did you know that BTS’s Jungkook loves to eat ramen? So much so that he once ate six cups of ramen noodles in one sitting?

Jungkook’s love of ramen

According to the tweet shared by the BTS members, 5 members of the band went out to enjoy a late night dinner in 2016 when they landed in Nagoya for their Asia tour.

However, Jin and Jungkook decided to stay at the hotel to sleep. Soon, Jungkook uploaded various posts claiming that he couldn’t sleep and that he regretted her decision to stay at the hotel.

To end the boredom, the BTS musician decided to do something crazy. He announced to the world that he has decided to eat six mini cups of ramen alone. He wrote: “Ayy, I don’t know … tomorrow I will have a face twice as big (All 6 cups are mine). Will I start?”

에이 몰라…

내일 얼굴 두 배 되면 되지ㅎ

(여섯 컵 다 내 꺼임)

시작해볼까? pic.twitter.com/UyHAN71yJe — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) July 14, 2016

Jungkook then proceeded to update his fans with a series of photos of the ramen noodles stating that he is ready to eat them all. He wrote, “This must be heaven hehehehe” and even uploaded test snapshots of him completing the task. The images shared by him showed that he actually finished all six cups of ramen noodles alone. However, in the last tweet he expressed that “he could not finish the soup.” Check it out here:

국물 까지는 어쩔 수가 없었다… pic.twitter.com/W44xfCarMD — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) July 14, 2016

As soon as the tweets appeared online, BTS fans went wild. While some encouraged the artist to “eat it all”, some concerned fans asked him to “be careful” as eating too much can make you sick. Other users claimed that their post has made them hungry. Take a look at how fans reacted here:

are you really eating all of it Jungkookie! Be careful! Don't get sick! — 🔍ProudA.R.M.Y🇪🇬🔎 (@Happyhappyarmy) July 14, 2016



