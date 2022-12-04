Did You Know That Britney Spears Chose This Meghan Markle-Approved Makeup For Her Wedding?

Brittany Spears may be different from Meghan Markle, but they have one thing in common. Everyone celebrated when Spears won the case against their father Jamie Spears and was released from custody. Spears even took to social media and shared a quote from Markle from the latest Archetypes podcast.

Bu gönderiyi Instagram’da gör My Husband Is My Best Friend®️ (@husbandismybestfriend)’in paylaştığı bir gönderi

Although they have never appeared on screen together, both celebrities have been in the public spotlight because of their experiences and controversies. Spears recently married boyfriend Sam Asgari and used makeup approved by Meghan Markle at her wedding.

Makeup approved by Meghan Markle, in which Brittany Spears was at her wedding

Brittany Spears said yes on June 8 when she tied the knot with Iranian American model Sam Asgari. The Toxic singer shone in a white bride outfit and applied a fairly simple daytime makeup. According to reports, for the special day, she chose Charlotte Tilbury lipstick, the same shade as Meghan Markle. She wore Matte Revolution lipstick in Pillow Talk.

Lipstick for $ 34 is very popular among fans and other celebrities such as Nicole Kidman, Gwyneth Paltrow, Emma Roberts and Amal Clooney. This shade gave a touch to her white Versace wedding dress. She also used the Charlotte Tilbury Super Nudes Easy Eyeshadow Palette. Even Charlotte Tilbury congratulated the artist on his wedding via social networks.

In the same shade, Markle appeared on the cover of Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people. She appeared on the cover in a white suit with Prince Harry after their separation from the royal family. In a way, both Markle and Spears have moved on from their old relationships to new opportunities.

Meghan Markle successfully hosts her Archetypes podcast on Spotify. While Brittany Spears has announced that she will probably never perform again after a judicial injury to the conservatory. But maybe Brittany Spears will ever appear on Markle’s podcast again as a guest? Would you like these two to work together? Let us know in the comments.