The YouTube channel DidYouKnowGaming is defeating Nintendo in a lawsuit over a video they created dedicated to the lost and canceled Zelda NDS game called Heroes of Hyrule.

DidYouKnowGaming managed to re-upload their video dedicated to Heroes of Hyrule, the lost and cancelled Legend of Zelda video game, which was presented by Retro Studios for the Nintendo DS, which the developers presented to Nintendo as a kind of break in the work on their Metroid Prime. series. The game was supposed to be a turn-based strategy game in the same vein as Final Fantasy Tactics and Fire Emblem, but the action takes place in the Legend of Zelda universe.

The original video was uploaded in October 2022, but was removed after a copyright notice from YouTube was delivered to DidYouKnowGaming in December. The statement came from Nintendo of America, which again became another attempt to eliminate leaked materials that can help in the preservation of video games. Nintendo is notorious for removing sites containing ROM dumps of Nintendo consoles and removing everything that discusses leaked and canceled projects, including a lost Zelda NDS game called Heroes of Hyrule.

DidYouKnowGaming protested the copyright strike, citing the fair use policy and the interest of video game journalism and the preservation of video game history.

The information about Heroes of Hyrule is based on a 22-page design document provided by Shane Gill of DidYouKnowGaming. Gill was also able to interview one of the developers of Retro Studios to get more information and information about the lost Zelda NDS game. Unlike most Zelda games, this one didn’t have Link as the main character. Instead, the protagonist stumbles upon a story book about defeating Ganon, which comes to life when he reads them (similar to Final Fantasy Tactics Advance). However, as with most Zelda games, players can improve their characters in this cancelled Zelda game by solving puzzles and exploring.

Fortunately, DidYouKnowGaming managed to restore its video telling about this interesting fact from history.