Those who are delighted with Will Smith and his acting abilities find themselves in a painful mystery. Supporting Smith and getting him involved in projects would automatically mean that they should forgive him for indecent behavior at the Oscars in 2022. After the shocking incident, Smith left the spotlight for a long time and returned only to promote his project. Emancipation, which was recognized by the award-winning public who came to see it. But again, many chose not to watch the film and banned the actor, as it was with Oscar.

However, anyone who came out after watching in theaters praised Will Smith’s performance. And considering how delicious the actor’s wonderful games are to the mass audience, those who did not watch were also tempted. Once again, the question arises whether it is worth watching movies with Will Smith. And while many, like Tom Cruise, are still reasonably unsure, some well-known producers and directors have opened their doors to Will Smith.

Will Smith be working in “Aladdin 2”?

After the Oscar slap, much about Will Smith and his career remained unclear. Will he ever be invited to the Oscars again? Will it stop working at all? Is he ever going to be part of some major film franchise again? and much more in this direction. However, there was one thing the fans were clearly confident about. And it was like this: Disney will never take Will Smith back.

The studio screams about royalty like no other. In addition, given how unusual the actors with whom he is associated are, Smith, after the Oscar, to put it mildly, is not in the style of Dinsy. However, Guy Ritchie, the director of the 2019 hit “Aladdin,” surprised everyone with his latest interview.

The director visited the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia and said he would not hesitate to work with Will Smith again. “I’ve never met a more wonderful person, and working with him was one of the most wonderful and wonderful experiences I’ve ever had. I’ve never seen anything but a consummate, generous gentleman,” Ritchie said, according to THR.

Although the director gives a regal description of the actor, he is referring to the role of the Genie in “Aladdin 2“, which is currently in preparation for filming. Maybe not Tom Cruise, but a Disney movie is what an actor needs to bring light back to his career.

