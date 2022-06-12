Did Vincent and Mia win the dance competition? Pulp fiction in confidence told you

Pulp Fiction has one of the most memorable dance scenes in movie history, and moments later it turns out that Mia and Vincent’s dance moves helped them win a dance competition… but they could have gotten this shiny trophy in other ways. Quentin Tarantino’s career as a director began in 1992 with the crime film “Mad Dogs”, and although he was a success with critics and opened many doors to him in the film industry, his big breakthrough came two years later with “Pulp Fiction”, also a crime film, but told in a non-linear style.

Pulp fiction is divided into segments, told out of order, each of which is dedicated to one or two characters, and they all intersect at some point. The characters heading these segments are assassins Vincent Vega (John Travolta) and Jules Winnfield (Samuel L. Jackson), their boss Marcellas Wallace (Ving Rhames), his wife Mia Wallace (Uma Thurman) and boxer Butch Coolidge (Bruce Willis). and although they are all filmed in at least one segment, the main characters of the film are often considered Mia and Vincent, and they are also at the center of one of the most memorable scenes of “Pulp Fiction”.

Vincent and Mia are the stars of the same segment, as Vincent agrees to accompany Mia while Marcellas is out of town. Vincent and Mia go to dinner at Jack Rabbit Slim’s restaurant, decorated in the style of the 1950s, where, after ordering some food and milkshakes and chatting a little, they decide to take part in the restaurant’s turns competition. Neither Mia nor Vincent are professional dancers, but their choreography made this scene one of the most iconic in the history of cinema, and it is assumed that it was these strange but funny dance moves that helped them win the competition when they returned to Mia’s house with the trophy… but a hidden detail in Pulp Fiction shows that they actually stole the trophy.

The segment, which follows the adventures of Mia and Vincent, is led by Butch Coolidge (Bruce Willis), a boxer who cheated on Marcellas and is now on the run. Since his girlfriend forgot to pack his father’s watch, Butch quickly gets to his apartment and walks down the alley next to the building on the way there. Passing by one of the apartments, you can hear an advertisement or a news report about Jack Rabbit Slim, and very faintly (as Butch continues to walk) it says that the trophy was stolen. Since part of Butch’s story chronologically unfolds the day after Mia and Vincent’s party, this is confirmed. Mia and Vincent stealing the trophy is not something out of the ordinary, and in fact it makes their night more interesting and fun.

Mia and Vincent’s night changed: when they returned to her house, she took an overdose of drugs that she found in Vincent’s jacket, and their night ended with Vincent rushing to his dealer’s house and saving Mia with adrenaline in his heart. Mia and Vincent’s night at Pulp Fiction was full of ups and downs, and while the other contestants weren’t shown, they definitely didn’t have the kind of fun dance moves Mia and Vincent had.