Did Tyler Perry tell you why he paid Why I got married? Co-star of a million dollars for one day of work

Name any famous black actor and actress in Hollywood, and most likely they worked with Tyler Perry at some point in their career. Some of the biggest names in Black Hollywood, such as Viola Davis, Angela Bassett and Taraji P. Henson, have starred in one or two Tyler Perry films. Although he has worked with many acting icons, there is one veteran star who held a special place in his heart-the late Cicely Tyson. Working with her on several films, Perry told why he paid her a million dollars for one day of work on the 2010 film “Why did I get Married?”.

Tyson and Perry had a working relationship starting with 2005’s “Diary of a Mad Black Woman” until her death at age 96 in 2021. Despite the fact that she has worked in film and television since the 1950s, the Oscar winner has never received proper remuneration for her work. The director wanted to rectify the situation, given her legendary status. He said he helped Tyson live comfortably in her final years to show how important she is to others.

I’ve never spoken about it publicly, but I’ve taken care of Ms. Tyson for the last 15 years of her life. She was a proud woman, and I mention this only because she wrote about it in her book. This woman has done so many amazing things, but she hasn’t been paid for it. Do you know, she earned $6,000 for Sounder? I wanted to make sure that she knows that there are people who appreciate her.

Unfortunately, underestimating Cicely Tyson in Hollywood was not uncommon, especially for black actors and actresses of the Silver Age of Hollywood. Thus, the invitation of the veteran actor to the comedy drama of 2010 served as another opportunity to reward her contribution. Although she only worked for one day, Perry wanted to announce her as one of the main stars of the film, but feared that Tyson was not well known enough to do so. He told AARP how underpaying a Sounder star in Hollywood led to a large salary for one day of work.

So, she worked one day on my 2007 film “Why did I Get Married?”. I paid her a million dollars. I loved working with her. And I am very pleased that I was able to provide this incredible woman with some security in her last years.

Perry’s words highlighted the constant underestimation of Hollywood talents of blacks, especially black actresses. Oscar winner Viola Davis made a splash by announcing the pay gap for women of color in 2018, while Onzhany Ellis from King Richard spoke about the struggle for equal pay after Will Smith received a huge payout from Warner Bros. after switching from strictly theatrical release to hybrid. one.

The actor-director was not shy about his position on the film industry, undermining the power of black stars. Perry mentioned that he was always told that films with black stars would not be successful worldwide. But the success of films featuring blacks, including Perry, in the US and beyond has proved that audiences like these films.

But working with the leading stars of Black Hollywood does not force actors to demand to join his projects. Perry talked about how there is still a stigma in Hollywood, even after he has made popular films for more than a decade. He acknowledged that many young rising stars have turned down his upcoming Netflix movie “Jazzman’s Blues,” accusing their teams of alienating them from him and his work. But everything turned out when he invited famous and promising actors to the drama of the period of the 1940s.

