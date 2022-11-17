Did The Justice League Join The Suicide Squad in The UK in 2016?

2016 was a hell of a year for comic book fandom. This year, very popular superhero films were released, such as “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”, “Deadpool” and “Captain America: Civil War”. In addition, in the same year, the long-awaited DC project “Suicide Squad” was released on our screens. Shortly after its release, the film gained huge popularity and success for the DC Extended Universe. However, during the screening of “Suicide Squad” in the UK in 2016, another interesting event occurred.

Over the years, we have seen different actors and actresses attend different film screenings. And the same thing happened in the UK during the screening of Suicide Squad, where viewers saw a bunch of celebrities from another very popular DC fandom movie. But who were all part of the show? Let’s find out.

A return to the time when “Suicide Squad” met with the actors of “Justice League”

Back in 2016, fans saw one of the most iconic crossovers in the history of DC fandom. Expressing their support for their D.C. comrades, the cast of Justice League, including Henry Cavill, Zack Snyder, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller and Ben Affleck, attended a screening of the film in the United Kingdom. The crew of the “Justice League” became an unexpected guest at the gala screening of the film. Thousands of fans gathered with them to catch a glimpse of their favorite superheroes.

Russian model Ksenia Chumi was also in the crowd. The event was very interesting: Jai Courtney hugged Momoa tightly. However, Jared Leto’s outfit attracted everyone’s attention. Leto’s outfit made him look like a double of his character from Suicide Squad, also known as the Joker. One of the most enjoyable moments was when “Flash” actress Ezra Miller smashed a photo of the cast of “Suicide Squad,” including Will Smith and Harley Quinn, also known as Margot Robbie.

English model Cara Delevingne came to the show in a black dress. Along with Zack Snyder was his wife Deborah, also the executive producer of Suicide Squad.

Which moment from the “Suicide Squad” show did you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.