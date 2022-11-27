Did The “Hide and Seek” Singer Stormzy Just Rap About Meghan Markle in His Latest Song “Please”?

The controversy and backlash against the Duchess of Sussex has reached an all-time high. Recently, royal commentators and experts have been staging continuous attacks and verbal attacks on Meghan Markle for everything she does. In particular, focusing on her public statements and statements like those in her podcast Archetypes, she was criticized a lot. However, once in the blue moon, some legitimate Hollywood bigwigs lend a helping hand by taking her position.

From Madonna to Snoop Dogg, everyone got Sussex back when they waived their royalties in the UK. Madonna offered the runaway couple a sublease immediately after their refusal. Similarly, Snoop Dogg invited the couple to Thanksgiving, taking off their hats for their audacious move against the royal family. Now there is another name that you can add to the list.

Does Meghan Markle find a protector and supporter in Stormzy?

Another American rapper joined forces in support of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as he apparently called out people who were lashing out at Meghan Markle. With his art, he allegedly urged people to stop chasing Sussex forever and let them live the way they want. It is reported that the American rapper Stormzy honored the memory of Meghan Markle with his latest track.

A couple of days ago, on November 25, the 29-year-old rapper released a new album called This Is What I Mean. The lyrics of the song “Please” in the album sound like this: “Please, could you lower the tone, please, could you put my phone away and please leave Megan alone…”.

Addressing the mistreatment the couple faced in the palace and the incorrigible indifference to them, he added two more lines to the certificate of honor. “I said please leave Megan alone, it hurts more when your house has never been your home.” Later in the track, he also mentioned “tron”. Although we all mistook this for a reference to The Crown in the UK, Stormzy was actually referring to Markle’s father, Thomas Markle. He then linked Markle’s life failures to his own and compared his relationship with his father.

