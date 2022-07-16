Did the failure of “Jungle Cruise” affect “Pirates of the Caribbean 6”?

While the production of “Pirates of the Caribbean 6” was never destined to go smoothly for a franchise about sea adventures, the failure of “Jungle Cruise” could further delay the continuation of “Pirates of the Caribbean”. It was not expected that the Pirates of the Caribbean films would become a box office giant until the release of The Curse of the Black Pearl in 2003. Although the producers were clearly optimistic about the potential of the project, the historically terrible box office of dashing films is a long shadow over the film.

Nevertheless, “Pirates of the Caribbean” managed to avoid the historic box office failure of “Cutthroat Island” and even briefly revive interest in historical adventure films thanks to a huge trophy. Pirates of the Caribbean films continued to dominate the box office in the following years, even though their competitors could not find the right tonal balance to repeat the success of the franchise. However, the relative inefficiency of Pirates of the Caribbean 5: Dead Men Tell No Tales, as well as the legal problems faced by the star of the series Johnny Depp, stopped this momentum.

In 2021, Disney checked whether viewers were interested in historical adventure comedy franchises by releasing “Jungle Cruise”, and the answer was sharply negative. “Jungle Cruise” received average reviews, but had terrible box office receipts, proving that Disney cannot replace its flagship franchise in the genre of horror, comedy, fantasy and adventure with another suspiciously similar work. “Jungle Cruise” was a replacement for “Pirates of the Caribbean”, designed to test whether the audience of this earlier franchise would be interested in a film whose tone, style and plot were modeled on the success of an earlier hit. However, while “Jungle Cruise” proved that “Pirates of the Caribbean” is not easy to replace, the failure of the film also showed that the historical adventure comedy was not necessarily as profitable as this subgenre.

How a Jungle Cruise Could Kill Pirates of the Caribbean 6

With a big star like Dwayne Johnson and a lot of money, the failure of “Jungle Cruise” (along with a disappointing performance of “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” four years earlier) could alienate Disney from continuing any historical action. -an adventure comedy franchise at the moment. This could explain the lack of movement on Margot Robbie’s proposed “Pirates of the Caribbean” spin-off. Announced in December 2020, Robbie’s film “Pirates of the Caribbean” was supposed to be a new direction of the stagnant series.

However, there have been no updates since then about the Robbie-centric spin-off, and in a 2022 interview, series producer Jerry Bruckheimer admitted that the franchise has no clear plans. While he said a movie about Robbie could still come out, Bruckheimer also didn’t rule out “Pirates of the Caribbean 6” without Robbie or Johnny Depp returning to the series. The interview made it clear that the path for the franchise is still unclear, and it’s not particularly surprising when “Jungle Cruise” copied “Pirates of the Caribbean” and failed to raise box office in the process. Whether it’s the failure of “Jungle Cruise” or the underperformance of the fourth sequel “Pirates of the Caribbean” that led to the studio’s restraint, it’s clear that “Pirates of the Caribbean 6” is not a priority for Disney in 2022.