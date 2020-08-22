Did the Democrats take God out of the DNC allegiance?

The claim gained momentum on Thursday, August 20, when Peggy Hubbard, a former US Senate candidate, wrote on Facebook that the DNC had removed the mention of God from the pledge of allegiance for fear it was “offensive. “.

“The DNC omitted, One Nation Under God. Oath of allegiance [sic], “Hubbard wrote. “It was found to be offensive and may trigger some people.”

Hubbard, by the way, is a retired IRS analyst and military veteran who ran for Illinois in the United States Senate in 2020, but lost to Mark Curran in the Republican primary in March.

Citing independent fact-checkers, Facebook reported Hubbard’s post as “partly false information” and has been linked to PolitiFact’s post on the matter. According to PolitiFact, members of the Democratic caucus omitted the “one nation under God” line of the oath of allegiance at two DNC meetings, the LGBTQ caucus meeting and the Assembly of Muslim Delegates on August 18.

The line, however, was included when DNC participants recited the pledge of allegiance during the second, third and fourth nights of the DNC televised proceedings, ”notes PolitiFact.

“[Hubbard’s] The Facebook post contains an element of truth but ignores critical facts that would make a different impression,” the post said. “We consider it to be mostly false.” The site also notes that Hubbard did not respond to his request for comment.

Snopes, another fact-checking site, published a similar assessment of the viral claim. “This statement is misleading at best,” Snopes said. “The DNC has not under God’ the pledge, nor has it banned its use. In fact, with each recitation of the pledge before the events of each night – the 2020 DNC lasted four nights – the phrase “under God” was included.

In a comment on his post, however, Hubbard wrote an all-caps rebuttal during Facebook’s fact-checking. “THE INDEPENDENT FACT CHECKER MAY PASS HIS A–!” she wrote. “I saw the man leave out ‘a nation under God’ myself!”

Trump tweeted the same claim on his Twitter account on Saturday, August 22. “The Democrats have removed the word GOD from the pledge of allegiance to the Democratic National Convention,” he wrote. “At first I thought they had made a mistake, but they weren’t. It was done on purpose. Remember evangelical Christians, and ALL of them are where they come from – they are. Vote on November 3! ”

The words “under God” were officially added to the oath of allegiance in 1954, after President Dwight Eisenhower signed a bill on the subject into law. The Mention of God has faced various legal challenges over the years, but the Supreme Court ruled in 2004 to keep the line in the Pledge, according to Smithsonian Magazine.



