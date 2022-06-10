Did the 4th season of “Very Strange Cases” sideline the Mind Catcher in favor of Vecna?

The fourth season of the series “Very strange Things” introduces fans to a new terrifying villain known as Vecna. However, many fans are wondering what happened to the previous villain, the Mind Catcher, from seasons 2 and 3. Has the show sidelined its biggest monster in the new season?

[WARNING: This article contains detailed plot spoilers regarding seasons 1-4 of the TV series “Very Strange Things”.]

Who is the main villain in season 4 of the TV series “Very strange things”?

If you were expecting kids in Hawkins, Indiana to fight a Mind Catcher in season 4 of Very Strange Cases, Volume 1, don’t hold your breath because there’s a new villain in town. Vecna, claiming to be the most terrible monster, terrorizes the good people of Hawkins, feeding on their pain and sadness. In episode 1, “Hellfire Club,” we watch Chrissy get sucked into a mental image of Vecna before he throws her up to the ceiling, cripples her limbs and causes her eyeballs to explode.

By the end of the first volume of the 4th season of “Very Strange Things”, we learn that Vecna once walked among people in the image of Henry Creel. Henry killed his mother and sister before authorities turned him over to the care of Dr. Martin Brenner. Henry changed his name to Peter and suffered child experimentation and torture at Hawkins National Laboratory before going on a rampage and killing almost everyone at the facility. Eleven managed to survive and banish Peter to the Wrong Side, where he turned into a monster Forever.