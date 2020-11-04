Did Suga have a strong FIGHT with one of his classmates?

Suga has been rumored to have gotten into a lawsuit with fellow BTS member Jungkook. OMG!

When it comes to the success of individual and independent artists, it’s about them and what they like and don’t like.

But, as long as it is a concept of a team and a squad together, mutual camaraderie and good bonding are a must and that is exactly why the BTS boy band is so successful today.

The friendship and camaraderie between its members like Jungkook, Jimin, V, Suga, RM, Jin, and J-Hope is truly exemplary and they really support and help each other to grow and create amazing content together.

However, earlier, there was a section of netizens who claimed that everything is not perfect in BTS’s paradise, as Suga and Jungkook apparently had a big fight and an argument over something. But is there an element of truth in it?

Did Suga and Jungkook get into a fight?

Well, to the delight of all fans, there is nothing true, as it is absolutely a rumor that has no meaning.

BTS’s boy band, including Jungkook and Suga, remain great friends off-screen and continue to support each other in the way that they do.

Apparently it was all a rumor that some of the fans began to go viral. Although the idols hang out together for almost 24 hours, they are known to have formed a very nice bond with each other.

Artists often play pranks on each other and make funny comments. But they have never shown feeling angry at each other. Yoongi and Kookie are usually close and almost like brothers, something that ARMY loves to see.

It is likely that at some point the BangTan Boys will have arguments with each other, but surely they try to solve their problems to maintain the harmony of the group. Do you think Suga has gotten into a fight with any of her classmates in the past? At La Verdad Noticias we want to know your opinion.



