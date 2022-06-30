Did Star Wars just connect the Eternal Sith with Darth Bane?

Perhaps Star Wars connected the Eternal Sith, a cult that appeared in Star Wars: Skywalker. Sunrise,” with Darth Bane, the Sith lord who established the Rule of Two. A thousand years ago, the Sith suffered the greatest defeat. The dark side is competitive by nature, and each adherent pursues power for its own sake. The Sith Empire fell due to infighting, and the Jedi took the opportunity to strike back and overthrow them.

Darth Bane was the last Sith of the old order and the first Sith of the new. Little is known about the canonical history of Darth Bane from Star Wars, but what little has been confirmed to date suggests that he took control of the Sith Empire. He introduced the Rule of Two, insisting that there should be only two Sith at the same time—a Master with power and a Disciple who craves it. In accordance with Darth Bane’s instructions, the Sith went underground for a millennium and worked to undermine the Jedi from the shadows. Curiously, however, there is a subtle connection between Darth Bane and the cult seen a thousand years later in Star Wars: Skywalker. Sunrise”.

The Eternal Sith had a unique emblem, a stylistic image resembling the muzzle of a predator with crimson eyes. Viewers speculated that the Sith Eternal logo was inspired by Darth Bane’s mask because it bore a striking resemblance to the images of Bane’s helmet in the old Expanded Universe (now Legends) and may have been canonized through Star Wars: Battlefront II. Adam Christopher’s Novel The Shadow of the Sith seems to support this theory, revealing that the coat of arms of the Eternal Sith is indeed an ancient Sith spell. Perhaps it goes back to the days of Darth Bane.

Children’s novella “Star Wars: Skywalker. “Prime is one, and there are many Jedi,” it read. “There were many Sith, but they often appear under the control of two.” This neatly preserves the Rule of Two, assuming there is no reason why the Dark Lord of the Sith can’t have a huge army of helpers. Indeed, it can be argued that the traditional titles of Palpatine and Darth Vader – as Sith lords – fit this interpretation well. “Lord” is a title claimed by a commander in a hierarchical power structure.

This suggests that the Eternal Sith could have existed since the time of Darth Bane. They were subjects, loyal helpers who served their masters. At times, when the Jedi got too close, the Sith could potentially look into their ranks to find potential students, which allowed them to lie low and wait until the Jedi searchlight was shed somewhere in the galaxy. Connections have established that the Jedi associated this spell with Sith assassins such as the Eyes of Bestun, possibly suggesting that sometimes Eternal Sith were sacrificed to distract the Jedi from the true Sith, forcing them to believe in some weak dark Force user. stumbled upon some of the secrets of the Sith, not even suspecting that everything was going as planned by Darth Bane and his successors. The Eternal Sith, in addition to their appearance in Star Wars: Skywalker. Sunrise” may play a more important role in the Star Wars saga than anyone imagined.