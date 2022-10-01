Did Ryan Reynolds convince Hugh Jackman to join the MCU with Deadpool?

Hollywood will never allow a lucrative, fan-loved franchise to retire so easily, especially the MCU. He will always consider every possible ground that has yet to be overcome, and every exploration of a new character that remains to be explored in order to breathe life into this once great cinematic universe. The only two things that are sure to serve this purpose are the return of Wolverine and Deadpool. Yes, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman can be seen again, this time together, in the same movie. The actors of the main roles confirmed this just a couple of days ago.

However, it was not a decisive conviction that brought Wolverine back to the MCU. So how did Hugh take this giant step? Who convinced the Hollywood star to return, given the heartbreaking ending of “Logan”? That’s what you need to know.

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds will play together in the new Deadpool movie

Logan’s star reportedly went on the air with TikTok u/uncrazed, where they asked him certain questions about his decision to return as Wolverine. While everyone thought it was Ryan bringing him back to Marvel, Jackman made an intriguing statement saying, “I make my own decisions, brother.” However, various reports have confirmed the news that the star has wanted this for a very long time.

Regardless of who convinced the actor, when all is said and done, the important thing is that the trajectory of the MCU will finally be revived. In the second segment of the video, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman gave a brief overview of the course of events. According to them, the new film will not change the events of the 2017 film. Rather, “Deadpool 3” will be a prequel to the previous film justifying Logan’s death.

Presumably, several magical explanations of the multiverse will be deployed to include Jackman’s character. In addition, this film will be the second crossover between the X-Men and the MCU. Of all the heroes who have ever appeared, saving the world, Wolverine/Logan was one of the most beloved characters.

It would not be wrong to say that, perhaps, this was the only character comparable in height to Tony Stark. This rekindled the excitement among the fans who were expecting something from the blow. At this point, it wouldn’t be surprising if Disney and Marvel make any unforeseen move to revive the Superhero franchise.

How do you like the idea of Wolverine and Deadpool in the same movie? Let us know in the comments below.