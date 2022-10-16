Did Prince Harry Cheat On Meghan Markle ? Royal Author Answers !

Prince Harry can be called the best husband for the fact that he always supports and supports his wife Meghan Markle. The couple performed a grand ceremony at St. George’s Chapel on May 19. They are also the parents of two beautiful children, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor and Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

However, at the beginning of the relationship, the couple did not have everything going smoothly. In one of his interviews after his engagement to Meghan Markle, the royal prince said that he knew that the “Force Majeure” alum was for him from the moment they first met. Harry’s earlier statement contradicts the news that he is dating model Sarah Ann Mackling while in a relationship with Meghan Markle. But did the Duke cheat on Meghan?

Angela Levin commented on rumors about Prince Harry’s infidelity to Meghan Markle

Royal writer Angela Levine has revealed that Prince Harry had an affair with Burberry model Sarah Ann McLean for a short period of time when he was in a relationship with Meghan Markle. This was at the earliest stage of his relationship with the Duchess of Sussex. The Duke met Sarah at a private party and immediately became attached to her. This was followed by several dates and a lot of phone conversations.

However, the relationship between Harry and Sarah could never go beyond an affair. They had different waves and lifestyles. Sarah was known for a clean lifestyle and a non-drinking habit, which was the complete opposite of a royal prince. Now Harry is happily married to Meghan Markle, and Sarah continues her career as a model and an influential person in social networks.

In addition, the royal author also told how there was confusion about the status of Meghan Markle’s relationship at the time. Angela Levin considered that at the initial stage of the relationship between Megan and Harry, the former actress was still dating her boyfriend of two-year-old chef Corey Vitiello.