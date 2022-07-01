Did “Only Murders in the Building” just rethink its opening credits?

Attention! Contains spoilers for the second season of the TV series “Only Murders in the Building”, episodes 1 and 2.

Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” has always hidden clues to its episodes in the opening credits, but the murder mystery could just make a massive retcon of one of its characters. The series “Murders in the Building” tells about three residents of the Arkonia building in New York: Charles-Hayden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez), who use podcasts to solve the murders of their neighbors. The critically acclaimed series also features many other familiar faces, such as Tina Fey and Amy Schumer.

In the opening credits of the movie “Only Murders in the Building”, the characters of Arkonia go about their business. Charles is frying eggs, Oliver is drinking wine, Mabel is painting, and Bunny Folger, played by Jane Hudishell, is walking a pug with a small scarf in front of an apartment building. However, the small details of the opening sequence change from episode to episode to provide Easter eggs relevant to the episode and reveal clues to the mysteries of “Only Murder in the Building”.

Only Murders In The Building creates the opening credits retcon hints by changing the pet Rabbit, which is shown walking outside of Arkonia. She is shown trotting on the same pug throughout the opening episode throughout season 1, but in the second episode of season 2, “Only Murders in the Building”, the pug is replaced by a green bird. Charles, Mabel, and Oliver discover Bunny’s pet parrot, Mrs. Gambolini, at the end of the season two premiere when the trio breaks into Bunny’s apartment.

The existence of Mrs. Gambolini retconates Bunny’s life and the opening credits of “Only Murders in the Building” because Bunny’s girlfriend, Uma Heller (Jackie Hoffman), confirms that Bunny had no other pets. This means that Bunny had to walk Mrs. Gambolini in the opening credits all the time instead of the non-existent pug. Although Bunny the parrot certainly has clues to the identity of Bunny’s killer, it is possible that Bunny was originally supposed to own a pug, but then the pug was replaced by a yellow-headed Amazonian parrot in order to have more influence on the plot. .

Although Mrs. Gambolini’s appearance in the opening credits retcon of the movie “Only Murders in the Building” may be just a one-time event, it would be strange if Bunny switched back to walking a pug, especially considering that she never even had a pug to begin with. C. We hope that Mrs. Gambolini will remain a permanent addition to the title sequence, as the opening credits develop along with the story and characters of Only the murder in the building. Perhaps in the next opening credits, Mrs. Gambolini will go along with Oliver, since Bunny bequeathed her parrot to her least favorite resident of Arkonia.