Did One Piece confirm Yamato’s gender identity?

With the end of the Vano arc and Eichiro Oda preparing for a break to begin the latest One Piece saga, many fans are wondering how the arc will end. There are still questions about who will be the new Director, what happened to Kaido and Big Mama, and many other plot points that will determine the future direction of the story. However, it is difficult for fans to focus on these moments, because nothing has polarized the topic so much, causing heated debates and discussions, as the discussion of Paul Yamato.

Yamato is a new character introduced in the Vano arc in One Piece, and many fans consider him to be the next pirate to join Luffy’s team. Princess Oni has repeatedly stated her desire to do this and is just waiting for Luffy’s approval to join. Kaido’s son also ranked 11th in the One Piece global popularity poll, which was conducted even before the character was introduced in the anime. Adding to the popularity of the self-proclaimed Kozuki Oden is the fact that they had a close bond with Ace, they were the children of yonko, carried the mythical devil fruit zoan and were able to confront their father for several chapters before Luffy woke up. to end the battle. It’s no wonder that people love Yamato, whether it’s Yamabro’s design, abilities, or just their emotional backstory.

Why do Yamato have so many conflicting aliases?

The fact that Yamato has so many contradictory canonical pronouns is certainly one of the most confusing things presented in the Vano arch. They call themselves a man, describing themselves as the son of Kaido, and even have a popular statement: “Auden was a man, wasn’t he? So I decided to be a man too!”. All the other characters refer to Yamato in the manga and show the pronouns He/him, and Luffy calls them “Yamabro”, not “Yamashi”. So why argue then? If the character himself says that he is a man, what should we stop discussing?

The confusion begins on the same page where Yamato calls himself a man. In the introduction on this page, Yamato is referred to as “Kaido’s daughter”, although in the story she is only referred to as Kaido’s son. In addition, Vivre Card – One Piece Visual Dictionary indicates the gender of Yamato as female in the card entry, and then even continues to refer to Yamato using only the pronouns she/her. Here we also see the nickname “Princess Oni” given to Yamato. Princess, of course, is a title traditionally reserved for women and young girls. In fact, there should not be such confusion around a character as important to the story as Kaido, however, fans are given evidence by the author that contradicts how the character is depicted in the story.

The debate on this topic on Twitter was very stormy. If Yamato fan art is published, there will definitely be an argument in the comments about whether “she is hot” or “he is hot”. Trans characters aren’t even new to One Piece, as Kikunojo is declared as transgender by the author in the Vivre Card – One Piece Visual Dictionary, so it’s not as simple as fans looking for representation where there isn’t one, or the fact that Oda doesn’t exist. they know about these trans conversations.

Many have argued that the Vivre Card is accurate information, and that Yamato simply identifies as male because they love the previous shogun of Vano, Kozuki Oden, and not because it is their gender identity. Just as a small child wants to imitate his parent of the opposite sex, not wanting to become his gender. However, others claimed that this information was presented in such a way that Oda could reveal through the story that Yamato is transgender and then update the information later. However, nothing has been clearly given yet, but the newest chapter of One Piece gives an idea of how Yamato perceives himself.

What happens in Chapter 1052?

In chapter 1052, after Luffy and Zoro wake up, Nami invites Yamato to go for a swim with the women in the bathhouse. Yamato agrees to swim, but must respectfully decline. Princess Oni says, “Sorry, Nami, you can’t swim together in the castle.” after which Kikunojo stated: “Do you mind… if this one joins you?”. On the next page, we see Yamato bathing, but already with men in a men’s bath, and Kikunojo does the same with women in a women’s bath. Thus, fans are presented with a confirmed trans character bathing with members of his own sex, but Oda placed the character, whom they called simply female, with men.

It is unclear what message Eichiro Oda is trying to convey here, but it becomes clear that Yamato perceives himself as a man.