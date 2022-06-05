Did Obi-Wan have romantic feelings for Padma?

Attention: spoilers for the third episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi!

Several moments in Obi-Wan Kenobi suggest that the titled Jedi had romantic feelings for Padma Amidala (Natalie Portman), but was this the case in the Star Wars universe? After playing a Jedi in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, actor Ewan McGregor returned to the role in the Disney+ series dedicated to his character. The show takes place ten years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith, in which Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) he turned to the dark side, and his wife Padme died of a broken heart.

Anakin met Padme, the Queen of Naboo, on Tatooine when she was under the protection of Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan in Star Wars: Episode I — The Hidden Menace. Ten years later, Padme reunited with Anakin, now Obi-Wan’s apprentice, and they secretly fell in love and got married. The queen, who became a senator, announced her pregnancy a few years later, but the truth about her affair with Anakin was kept secret, since Jedi were not supposed to have attachments. Even though Anakin explored the dark side as a way to save the love of his life, he let his anger get the better of him. After becoming Darth Vader, Padme followed her husband to Mustafar in a last-ditch attempt to stop his transformation.

Anakin seemed to believe that something romantic could have happened when Obi-Wan revealed himself on the ship to Padme Mustafar. This was consistent with various fan theories and non-canonical novelizations that suggested that Obi-Wan and Padme had an affair during the Clone Wars. In the “Star Wars” prequel films, Obi-Wan is often obliged to protect Padme, but there were never romantic feelings. The Jedi visited Padme in Revenge of the Sith, not the other Council members, because he knew she was the only one in Anakin’s life who would do anything to help him return from the dark side. Obi-Wan probably loved Padme, but as a friend, not as a potential lover. Obi-Wan Kenobi has again raised the issue of Obi-Wan’s feelings for Padma, but there is still no confirmation of anything romantic.

References to Padme Obi-Wan Kenobi stem from guilt, not romantic love

In the 2nd episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi, McGregor’s character goes on a mission to rescue young Leia Organa (Vivien Lyra Blair) from kidnappers. The mission takes him to Daiya, where he successfully finds a daring princess. At one point, Obi-Wan tells Leia that she reminds him of someone who was also fearless and stubborn, implying that he was referring to her mother, Padme. There is a sense of loss and longing in this interaction, which reappears in episode 3. As Obi-Wan and Leia find themselves in a delicate situation on Mapuzo, the topic of Leia’s biological parents comes up. Obi-Wan once again says how much Leia reminds him of her mother, which is why Leia later asks if he is her real father. He answers: “I wish I could say I was, but no, I’m not.”

One could make an argument that Obi-Wan would like to be Leia’s father because of romantic feelings for Padma, but this is not the case. Obi-Wan grew up to care for Padma as a friend, and he still struggles with the immense guilt of her death due to his sense of responsibility for Anakin’s turn to the dark side, especially now, in the presence of Padme and Anakin’s daughters. Padme mourned Obi-Wan on her deathbed, but her suffering was caused by Anakin and the fate of her twins.

Obi-Wan doesn’t want to be Leia’s father to show that he loves her mother; he wishes he could give the girl answers to put a satisfactory end to her interrogation. It would be much easier for Leia to find out that Obi-Wan is her father than to find out that her biological father is a terrifying Sith Lord who had a hand in her mother’s untimely death. The only other character Obi-Wan had deep romantic feelings for was Satin Kraze in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, but he chose the Jedi Order over her. They still had feelings for each other when she was killed by Darth Maul, apparently proving that he had never seen anyone else. Despite the fact that Obi-Wan Kenobi takes place ten years after Satin’s death, it is possible that she could appear in flashbacks, confirming that Padme never aroused romantic interest.